03:04 PM • 3584 views
Electricity supply restored in parts of Mykolaiv Oblast: 6,000 subscribers still without power

Kyiv • UNN

 • 318 views

Electricity supply has been restored in Mykolaiv Oblast, but over 6,000 subscribers in Mykolaiv district remain without power after the night shelling. Energy workers continue to work on eliminating the consequences of enemy shelling that led to temporary outages.

Electricity supply restored in parts of Mykolaiv Oblast: 6,000 subscribers still without power

In some parts of Mykolaiv Oblast, electricity supply has already been restored. At the same time, in Mykolaiv district, more than 6,000 subscribers still remain without power. This was reported by the head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, Vitaliy Kim, as reported by UNN.

Details

All consumers here are powered. More than 6,000 subscribers in Mykolaiv district, who were de-energized as a result of the night's massive shelling, remain without power. Energy workers continue to work.

- the post says.

Recall

On January 3, in some settlements of Mykolaiv and Voznesensk districts, a temporary cessation of electricity supply was announced. This was due to the elimination of the consequences of enemy shelling.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyEconomy
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Mykolaiv Oblast
Vitaliy Kim