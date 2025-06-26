Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes

$41.660.13
48.320.18
ukenru
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
10:24 AM • 9964 views
<p>Меджліс намагається залучити Туреччину для повернення кримських політв'язнів - Чубаров</p>
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27451 views
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
08:26 AM • 26051 views
Summer offensive of Russians: Syrskyi speaks about the situation at the front
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72536 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 46211 views
What happens to aviation equipment after it has "served its purpose" - expert comments
06:55 AM • 49119 views
Massive "Reserve+" crash on June 26: Ministry of Defense announced when the situation will stabilize
June 25, 07:38 PM • 59972 views
Ukraine and the Council of Europe signed an agreement on the establishment of a Special Tribunal
June 25, 04:35 PM • 90568 views
Discussed the purchase of American air defense systems and co-production of drones: Zelensky revealed details of the meeting with Trump
June 25, 03:23 PM • 93713 views
Putin will not attend the BRICS summit due to the ICC warrant - media
June 25, 02:34 PM • 91498 views
Trump believes Putin would like to get out of the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
5.6m/s
42%
750mm
Popular news
Russians created a fake about looting to disrupt evacuation in Sumy region - CCDJune 26, 02:17 AM • 76257 views
Russian attack on Dnipro on June 24 claimed lives of 20 peopleJune 26, 05:44 AM • 60498 views
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29422 views
Viktor Orban's VOKS2025 "Referendum": The Number of Hungarians Against Ukraine's EU Membership Revealed08:18 AM • 44840 views
EU Summit starts in Brussels: Ukraine and defense in the spotlight09:38 AM • 5368 views
Publications
Covering up or turning a blind eye? ARMA Head Duma ignores the scandal with his deputy and “Ukrbud”
Exclusive
09:58 AM • 27405 views
NATO Summit in The Hague: key decisions and what Ukraine can now hope for
Exclusive
08:12 AM • 72496 views
Back to the old tricks? Kuzminykh is interested in 10 million hryvnias to be allocated to Zhytomyr hospitalsJune 25, 05:45 PM • 95391 views
The backbone of Ukraine's helicopter aviation: the Mi helicopter family remains indispensable in military operationsJune 25, 05:24 PM • 101846 views
Pharmaceutical inflation and government miscalculation: marketing was banned, but drug prices did not decreaseJune 25, 04:14 PM • 109644 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Steve Witkoff
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
António Costa
Robert Fico
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
The Hague
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Villeneuve moves from "Dune" to "007": will direct the next Bond film07:00 AM • 29737 views
Fans outraged: The "Simpsons" season finale hinted at Marge's deathJune 25, 05:48 PM • 42377 views
The most expensive wedding of the year has begun: Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and his fiancée arrived in Venice, despite protestsJune 25, 04:39 PM • 50417 views
I'm going to go and "punch" him: Trump on the NATO Secretary General who called him "daddy"June 25, 03:21 PM • 45260 views
Protesters in Venice celebrated a "victory": Bezos moved the wedding from the city centerJune 24, 06:18 PM • 80239 views
Actual
The New York Times
Financial Times
BFM TV
Fox News
The Washington Post

Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 496 views

This material offers five original hot dog recipes for a quick snack. It includes a classic American version, Asian, with omelet, with grilled vegetables and with tuna.

Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes

In our days, people live at a very fast pace. Everyone is in a hurry to complete a work task on time, get to the gym, pick up children from kindergarten, study the material, go to courses and thousands of other important things. And so that you don't stay hungry in this frantic rhythm of life, UNN will tell you about five hot dog recipes that will help you never stay hungry.

Classic American hot dog

Ingredients

  • hot dog bun;
    • sausage;
      • ketchup;
        • mustard;
          • fried onion.

            Preparation

            Fry the bun and sausage, spread with ketchup and mustard. Top with crispy fried onions.

            No matter how you twist it, the classics don't get boring. And now let's move on to a few unusual recipes.

            Top 5 Summer Salads: Simple Recipes for a Delicious and Healthy Menu16.06.25, 12:40 • 433436 views

            Asian hot dog

            Ingredients

            • bun or rice lavash;
              • sausage (or teriyaki chicken);
                • kimchi cabbage;
                  • chili sauce;
                    • fresh cucumber.

                      Preparation

                      Combine the Asian sourness of kimchi with spicy sauce and a protein component. Place together with sausage or chicken in a bun and enjoy.

                      Hot dog with omelet (without sausage)

                      Ingredients

                      • bun;
                        • egg roll with herbs;
                          • tomato;
                            • yogurt sauce or light mayonnaise.

                              Preparation

                              Beat eggs with herbs, prepare a thin omelet, roll into a roll. Cut and put in a bun with sauce to taste.

                              Refreshing summer classics: delicious cold soup recipes for hot days23.06.25, 22:05 • 124825 views

                              Hot dog with grilled vegetables

                              Ingredients

                              • bun;
                                • zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper (grilled);
                                  • feta cheese or tofu;
                                    • basil;
                                      • olive oil.

                                        Preparation

                                        Fry the vegetables, put them in a bun together with the cheese. This recipe can be safely recommended to vegetarian friends. By the way, you can add mushrooms if you wish.

                                        Hot dog with tuna

                                        Ingredients

                                        • canned tuna;
                                          • boiled egg;
                                            • lettuce leaves;
                                              • bun or whole grain bread;
                                                • yogurt-based sauce.

                                                  Preparation

                                                  Mix finely chopped tuna with chopped egg and sauce. Put this mixture in a bun with lettuce.

                                                  Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste25.06.25, 13:16 • 176959 views

                                                  Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                  Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                  Life hackCulinary
                                                  Tesla
                                                  $
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  .
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  S&P 500
                                                  $
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  ,
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  Brent Oil
                                                  $
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  .
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  Gold
                                                  $
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  ,
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  Gas TTF
                                                  $
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  .
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9
                                                  0
                                                  0
                                                  1
                                                  2
                                                  3
                                                  4
                                                  5
                                                  6
                                                  7
                                                  8
                                                  9