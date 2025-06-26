Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes

In our days, people live at a very fast pace. Everyone is in a hurry to complete a work task on time, get to the gym, pick up children from kindergarten, study the material, go to courses and thousands of other important things. And so that you don't stay hungry in this frantic rhythm of life, UNN will tell you about five hot dog recipes that will help you never stay hungry.

Classic American hot dog

Ingredients

hot dog bun;

sausage;

ketchup;

mustard;

fried onion.

Preparation

Fry the bun and sausage, spread with ketchup and mustard. Top with crispy fried onions.

No matter how you twist it, the classics don't get boring. And now let's move on to a few unusual recipes.

Asian hot dog

Ingredients

bun or rice lavash;

sausage (or teriyaki chicken);

kimchi cabbage;

chili sauce;

fresh cucumber.

Preparation

Combine the Asian sourness of kimchi with spicy sauce and a protein component. Place together with sausage or chicken in a bun and enjoy.

Hot dog with omelet (without sausage)

Ingredients

bun;

egg roll with herbs;

tomato;

yogurt sauce or light mayonnaise.

Preparation

Beat eggs with herbs, prepare a thin omelet, roll into a roll. Cut and put in a bun with sauce to taste.

Hot dog with grilled vegetables

Ingredients

bun;

zucchini, eggplant, bell pepper (grilled);

feta cheese or tofu;

basil;

olive oil.

Preparation

Fry the vegetables, put them in a bun together with the cheese. This recipe can be safely recommended to vegetarian friends. By the way, you can add mushrooms if you wish.

Hot dog with tuna

Ingredients

canned tuna;

boiled egg;

lettuce leaves;

bun or whole grain bread;

yogurt-based sauce.

Preparation

Mix finely chopped tuna with chopped egg and sauce. Put this mixture in a bun with lettuce.

