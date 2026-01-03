"Venezuela will be free": opposition leader María Machado addressed compatriots after Maduro's arrest

$42.170.00
49.550.00
ukenru
03:51 PM • 7388 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
03:04 PM • 12131 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
01:18 PM • 15592 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 35903 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 60210 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 58597 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 78897 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 45333 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 73160 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 102598 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
3.3m/s
73%
739mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Drone attack in Kyiv region: damage reported in Obukhiv districtJanuary 3, 07:38 AM • 23252 views
A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boyJanuary 3, 08:11 AM • 17922 views
Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government levelJanuary 3, 10:18 AM • 15272 views
Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish direction11:16 AM • 14364 views
Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.11:32 AM • 22622 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic OdrexJanuary 2, 09:26 AM • 51456 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 70225 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 84339 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 220338 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 144642 views
Actual people
Nicolas Maduro
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Pam Bondi
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Venezuela
United States
New York City
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 49538 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 59639 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 58424 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 144525 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 54659 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Fox News
The Diplomat

"Venezuela will be free": opposition leader María Machado addressed compatriots after Maduro's arrest

Kyiv • UNN

 • 458 views

María Machado addressed her compatriots after the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. She stated that Maduro will face international justice for his crimes and called for Edmundo González to be recognized as the legitimate president.

"Venezuela will be free": opposition leader María Machado addressed compatriots after Maduro's arrest

Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Machado addressed her compatriots in connection with the US military operation and the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. This was reported by UNN with reference to Machado's page on the social network "X".

Details

From today, Nicolás Maduro will face international justice for the horrific crimes committed against Venezuelans and citizens of many other countries. Due to his refusal to resign through negotiations, the US government fulfilled its promise to uphold the rule of law. It is time for popular sovereignty and national sovereignty to lead the country. We are going to restore order, free political prisoners, build an exceptional nation, and bring our children home. For years we fought, giving everything, and it was worth it. What was supposed to happen is happening

 - Machado's address states.

She added that "Venezuela will be free."

It is time for the citizens. Those who risked everything for democracy on July 28 (2024, elections - ed.). Those who elected Edmundo González as the legitimate president of Venezuela, who must immediately accept his constitutional mandate and be recognized by all soldiers and officers as the commander-in-chief of the National Armed Forces

- Machado stated.

Context

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face a US court for narco-terrorism and illegal arms trafficking. Maduro has already been detained and will be transported to New York after an operation conducted by the Delta Force special operations army group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Senator Mike Lee about the arrest of Nicolás Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military actions in Venezuela are completed, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.

It was also reported that Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in their bedroom by the US military during a night raid.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy after the rigged elections and violence against protesters. He added that Ukraine supports the right of peoples to a free life.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the US to release Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Recall

US President Donald Trump published a photo of Nicolás Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention by US special forces.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Search
Social network
Pam Bondi
Andriy Sybiha
Marco Rubio
Nicolas Maduro
Venezuela
Donald Trump
New York City
Ukraine