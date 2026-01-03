"Venezuela will be free": opposition leader María Machado addressed compatriots after Maduro's arrest

Venezuelan opposition leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Machado addressed her compatriots in connection with the US military operation and the arrest of Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores. This was reported by UNN with reference to Machado's page on the social network "X".

Details

From today, Nicolás Maduro will face international justice for the horrific crimes committed against Venezuelans and citizens of many other countries. Due to his refusal to resign through negotiations, the US government fulfilled its promise to uphold the rule of law. It is time for popular sovereignty and national sovereignty to lead the country. We are going to restore order, free political prisoners, build an exceptional nation, and bring our children home. For years we fought, giving everything, and it was worth it. What was supposed to happen is happening - Machado's address states.

She added that "Venezuela will be free."

It is time for the citizens. Those who risked everything for democracy on July 28 (2024, elections - ed.). Those who elected Edmundo González as the legitimate president of Venezuela, who must immediately accept his constitutional mandate and be recognized by all soldiers and officers as the commander-in-chief of the National Armed Forces - Machado stated.

Context

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will face a US court for narco-terrorism and illegal arms trafficking. Maduro has already been detained and will be transported to New York after an operation conducted by the Delta Force special operations army group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Senator Mike Lee about the arrest of Nicolás Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military actions in Venezuela are completed, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.

It was also reported that Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in their bedroom by the US military during a night raid.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy after the rigged elections and violence against protesters. He added that Ukraine supports the right of peoples to a free life.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the US to release Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Recall

US President Donald Trump published a photo of Nicolás Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention by US special forces.