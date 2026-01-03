Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention

$42.170.00
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential Office
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OP
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
Drone attack in Kyiv region: damage reported in Obukhiv district
A woman found under the rubble of a Kharkiv high-rise building has been identified as the mother of the deceased boy
Czech President to discuss anti-Ukrainian statements of Parliament Speaker at government level
Border queues: after the New Year, the most difficult situation is on the Polish direction
Rubio stated that Maduro is already in US custody and military operations in Venezuela have concluded.
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave advice
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferral
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 08:23 PM • 215536 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photos
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect it
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years together
Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Donald Trump posted a photo of Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention by US special forces. Maduro will face trial in the US on charges of narco-terrorism and illegal arms trafficking.

Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention
Photo: Truth Social

US President Donald Trump published a photo of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after his detention by American special forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Trump's post on the social network Truth Social.

Details

Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima

- the post says.

Context

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will appear before a US court for narco-terrorism and illegal arms trafficking. Maduro has already been detained and will be taken to New York after an operation conducted by the Army's Delta Force special operations group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Senator Mike Lee about the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military operations in Venezuela have ended, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.

It was also reported that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in their bedroom by US military during a night raid.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy after the rigged elections and violence against protesters. He added that Ukraine supports the right of peoples to a free life.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the US to release Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Recall

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez visited Russia amid US statements about the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.

Yevhen Ustimenko

