Trump posted a photo of Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima after his detention

Photo: Truth Social

US President Donald Trump published a photo of Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro after his detention by American special forces. This was reported by UNN with reference to Trump's post on the social network Truth Social.

Details

Nicolas Maduro aboard the USS Iwo Jima - the post says.

Context

US Attorney General Pam Bondi announced that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores will appear before a US court for narco-terrorism and illegal arms trafficking. Maduro has already been detained and will be taken to New York after an operation conducted by the Army's Delta Force special operations group.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio informed Senator Mike Lee about the arrest of Nicolas Maduro by the US military for trial in the US. Military operations in Venezuela have ended, as the capture of Maduro was the main goal of the operation.

It was also reported that Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured in their bedroom by US military during a night raid.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha stated that official Kyiv did not recognize Maduro's legitimacy after the rigged elections and violence against protesters. He added that Ukraine supports the right of peoples to a free life.

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the US to release Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores.

Recall

Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez visited Russia amid US statements about the capture of President Nicolas Maduro.