Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know

During martial law, the validity period of a military medical commission certificate is one year, after which it is necessary to undergo the commission again. To undergo a repeated VMC, the TCC must send a summons, however, in case of failure to appear for the summons for VMC or refusal, such actions are qualified as a violation of mobilization legislation and can lead to significant fines. This was stated in a comment to UNN by lawyer Maryna Bekalo.

Details

As the lawyer notes, the validity period of a VMC certificate for reservists and conscripts in wartime, during mobilization, is 1 year, but there is no obligation to independently apply to the TCC and SP if the validity period of the VMC certificate expires.

Therefore, the TCC and SP must send a summons for a VMC. In this case, the conscript is obliged to appear at the TCC and SP and receive a referral for a VMC. The VMC referral indicates the period during which the conscript must undergo the VMC. It should not exceed 14 days. The period can be limited to 4 days if there is no need for a detailed medical examination. In case of failure to appear for the summons for VMC or refusal to undergo VMC upon receiving a referral, such actions are qualified as a violation of mobilization legislation according to Article 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, for which a fine of 17-25 thousand hryvnias is provided. - adds Bekalo.

She emphasizes that paying the fine does not exempt from the obligation to undergo VMC. In case of further refusal to undergo a medical examination, such actions may already have criminal consequences.

After the expiration of the VMC certificate, all conscripts who were recognized as fit for military service or fit for service in military support units, TCC and SP, military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, logistics units, communications, operational support, security units undergo a repeated medical examination. - notes the lawyer.

Addition

From May 4, 2024, conscripts who had the status of "partially fit" must undergo a military medical commission to establish their fitness for military service.

This had to be done by June 5.

At the same time, in May, the Ministry of Defense approved an order that establishes a list of diseases by which the status of a conscript's fitness for military service will be determined.