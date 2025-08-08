$41.460.15
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 1074 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
10:49 AM • 18194 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 37047 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 29051 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 27258 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 46999 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 23414 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
August 8, 06:06 AM • 53698 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 58189 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 29160 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 47007 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 49453 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025August 8, 06:06 AM • 53703 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivityAugust 8, 04:04 AM • 58190 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1120 views

The MMC certificate is valid for one year, after which it is necessary to undergo the commission again. Failure to appear by summons or refusal to undergo the MMC is punishable by a fine, and further refusal may have criminal consequences.

Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know

During martial law, the validity period of a military medical commission certificate is one year, after which it is necessary to undergo the commission again. To undergo a repeated VMC, the TCC must send a summons, however, in case of failure to appear for the summons for VMC or refusal, such actions are qualified as a violation of mobilization legislation and can lead to significant fines. This was stated in a comment to UNN by lawyer Maryna Bekalo.

Details

As the lawyer notes, the validity period of a VMC certificate for reservists and conscripts in wartime, during mobilization, is 1 year, but there is no obligation to independently apply to the TCC and SP if the validity period of the VMC certificate expires.

Therefore, the TCC and SP must send a summons for a VMC. In this case, the conscript is obliged to appear at the TCC and SP and receive a referral for a VMC. The VMC referral indicates the period during which the conscript must undergo the VMC. It should not exceed 14 days. The period can be limited to 4 days if there is no need for a detailed medical examination. In case of failure to appear for the summons for VMC or refusal to undergo VMC upon receiving a referral, such actions are qualified as a violation of mobilization legislation according to Article 210-1 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, for which a fine of 17-25 thousand hryvnias is provided.

- adds Bekalo.

She emphasizes that paying the fine does not exempt from the obligation to undergo VMC. In case of further refusal to undergo a medical examination, such actions may already have criminal consequences.

After the expiration of the VMC certificate, all conscripts who were recognized as fit for military service or fit for service in military support units, TCC and SP, military educational institutions, training centers, institutions, medical units, logistics units, communications, operational support, security units undergo a repeated medical examination.

- notes the lawyer.

Addition

From May 4, 2024, conscripts who had the status of "partially fit" must undergo a military medical commission to establish their fitness for military service.

This had to be done by June 5.

At the same time, in May, the Ministry of Defense approved an order that establishes a list of diseases by which the status of a conscript's fitness for military service will be determined.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyWar
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine