Azerbaijan may lift arms embargo on Ukraine due to Russian attacks - media

If Russia continues its aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan's interests, official Baku will begin to consider lifting the embargo on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which are in its arsenal. This was reported by caliber.az, citing its own "reliable sources", informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that today a telephone conversation took place between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the issue of the Russian army striking Ukraine's gas infrastructure, through which Azerbaijani gas passes, was also discussed.

The leaders of the countries expressed outrage at the actions of the Russian armed forces - the media writes.

The authors also note that the Russian armed forces began to consistently strike at Azerbaijan's energy facilities in Ukraine.

"This situation forces Baku to take retaliatory measures. All this will inevitably lead to an even deeper crisis in bilateral relations," the article says.

Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oil

Context

On the night of August 6, Russia attacked the compressor station of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in the Odesa region. This facility ensures gas supplies from LNG terminals in Greece to Ukrainian gas storage facilities and is involved in the route for supplying LNG from the USA and gas from Azerbaijan.

On the night of August 8, Russian troops attacked the oil depot of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR in the Odesa region of Ukraine. Russia sent five Shahed attack drones to the SOCAR oil depot, causing a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline. Four company employees were seriously injured.

Earlier, a gas distribution station near Orlivka, a key element of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, through which Azerbaijani gas began to flow to Ukraine on June 28, was attacked.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which he discussed the efforts of civilized countries towards achieving peace in Ukraine.

Russia claims its key role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement