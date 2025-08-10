Azerbaijan may lift arms embargo on Ukraine due to Russian attacks - media

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
August 10, 08:18 AM • 19136 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 68553 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 145270 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 110936 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 282867 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 159033 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 343774 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 312189 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107399 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 150029 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
2m/s
87%
750mm
Popular news
Ukraine to be gripped by cold snap and stormy winds: weather forecast for August 11August 10, 02:25 PM • 10031 views
Latvia handed over 16 fire trucks to the State Emergency Service of UkrainePhotoVideoAugust 10, 03:01 PM • 8474 views
Putin demands territorial concessions from Ukraine instead of a full ceasefire - The Washington PostAugust 10, 03:23 PM • 6632 views
When the Black Moon appears over Earth: the date of a unique event in 2025 announcedAugust 10, 03:43 PM • 8916 views
Armed man took hostages in Lviv supermarket "Arsen"04:48 PM • 11713 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 343775 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 221278 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 312191 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 322964 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 223660 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
White House
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 56890 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 145269 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 322961 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 230437 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 239654 views
Actual
The Washington Post
Bild
The New York Times
The Times
The Economist

Azerbaijan may lift arms embargo on Ukraine due to Russian attacks - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2240 views

Baku is considering lifting the arms embargo on Ukraine if Russia continues its aggressive policy. This is due to Russian strikes on Ukraine's oil and gas infrastructure, through which Azerbaijani energy carriers pass.

Azerbaijan may lift arms embargo on Ukraine due to Russian attacks - media

If Russia continues its aggressive policy towards Azerbaijan's interests, official Baku will begin to consider lifting the embargo on the supply of weapons to Ukraine, which are in its arsenal. This was reported by caliber.az, citing its own "reliable sources", informs UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that today a telephone conversation took place between the presidents of Azerbaijan and Ukraine, Ilham Aliyev and Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during which the issue of the Russian army striking Ukraine's gas infrastructure, through which Azerbaijani gas passes, was also discussed.

The leaders of the countries expressed outrage at the actions of the Russian armed forces

- the media writes.

The authors also note that the Russian armed forces began to consistently strike at Azerbaijan's energy facilities in Ukraine.

"This situation forces Baku to take retaliatory measures. All this will inevitably lead to an even deeper crisis in bilateral relations," the article says.

Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oil09.08.25, 05:00 • 34739 views

Context

On the night of August 6, Russia attacked the compressor station of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in the Odesa region. This facility ensures gas supplies from LNG terminals in Greece to Ukrainian gas storage facilities and is involved in the route for supplying LNG from the USA and gas from Azerbaijan.

On the night of August 8, Russian troops attacked the oil depot of the Azerbaijani company SOCAR in the Odesa region of Ukraine. Russia sent five Shahed attack drones to the SOCAR oil depot, causing a fire and damaging a diesel pipeline. Four company employees were seriously injured.

Earlier, a gas distribution station near Orlivka, a key element of the Trans-Balkan gas pipeline, through which Azerbaijani gas began to flow to Ukraine on June 28, was attacked.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a phone call with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, during which he discussed the efforts of civilized countries towards achieving peace in Ukraine.

Russia claims its key role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement10.08.25, 00:57 • 13356 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Odesa Oblast
Azerbaijan
Ukraine