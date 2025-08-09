Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oil

Romania suspects Russia is involved in spoiling a large batch of oil supplied by Azerbaijan. The Russians could have carried out sabotage on the oil pipeline. This is reported by G4Media, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia, as part of its hybrid war, could have contaminated a large batch of almost 200 thousand tons of oil that arrived from Azerbaijan at the refinery of the Romanian company OMV Petrom.

In the oil, according to the portal's sources, organic chlorides were found, which could not have gotten there otherwise than from the outside. The concentration of chlorine turned out to be so high that the Romanian refinery would have been seriously damaged if it had started processing the contaminated oil.

The oil contamination could have been carried out through a relatively simple sabotage operation by Russia on a section of the oil pipeline over 1700 km long - the report says.

The company immediately contacted the Ministry of Energy of Romania. Given that the refinery did not receive 184 thousand tons of oil, the ministry declared an energy emergency.

Recall

Russia attacked the compressor station of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in Odesa region. This facility ensures gas supplies from Greek LNG terminals to Ukrainian gas storage facilities and is involved in the route for supplying LNG from the USA and gas from Azerbaijan.