Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oil

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
August 8, 03:03 PM • 24186 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 102728 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 105795 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 63499 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 122579 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 69667 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
August 8, 09:33 AM • 51139 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
August 8, 09:21 AM • 37372 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 102066 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
August 8, 07:40 AM • 26221 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
1.9m/s
70%
754mm
Popular news
In Kyiv, a car crashed into Ocean Plaza shopping mall: the driver confused the pedalsVideoAugust 8, 05:02 PM • 12394 views
The Cabinet of Ministers dismissed two deputy ministers of education and social policy: who are they?PhotoAugust 8, 05:21 PM • 19774 views
"Russia started the war": activists protested in Tbilisi after Prime Minister Kobakhidze's statements about the August warAugust 8, 05:22 PM • 6554 views
Putin will agree to a complete ceasefire if Ukraine withdraws troops from Donbas - WSJ10:18 PM • 8314 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska10:42 PM • 10715 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 102732 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 80044 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 105798 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 131863 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 102066 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nikol Pashinyan
Andriy Yermak
Joe Biden
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Azerbaijan
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 131858 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 166750 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 180920 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 186241 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 174712 views
Actual
Diia (service)
Fox News
COVID-19
Pistol
MultiCam (camouflage)

Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oil

Kyiv • UNN

 • 820 views

Romania suspects Russia of contaminating 200,000 tons of Azerbaijani oil with organic chlorides. This could have been sabotage on the oil pipeline, which led to the declaration of a state of emergency in the energy sector.

Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oil

Romania suspects Russia is involved in spoiling a large batch of oil supplied by Azerbaijan. The Russians could have carried out sabotage on the oil pipeline. This is reported by G4Media, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that Russia, as part of its hybrid war, could have contaminated a large batch of almost 200 thousand tons of oil that arrived from Azerbaijan at the refinery of the Romanian company OMV Petrom.

In the oil, according to the portal's sources, organic chlorides were found, which could not have gotten there otherwise than from the outside. The concentration of chlorine turned out to be so high that the Romanian refinery would have been seriously damaged if it had started processing the contaminated oil.

The oil contamination could have been carried out through a relatively simple sabotage operation by Russia on a section of the oil pipeline over 1700 km long

- the report says.

The company immediately contacted the Ministry of Energy of Romania. Given that the refinery did not receive 184 thousand tons of oil, the ministry declared an energy emergency.

Recall

Russia attacked the compressor station of the Gas Transmission System Operator of Ukraine in Odesa region. This facility ensures gas supplies from Greek LNG terminals to Ukrainian gas storage facilities and is involved in the route for supplying LNG from the USA and gas from Azerbaijan.

Olga Rozgon

EconomyNews of the World
Azerbaijan
Romania