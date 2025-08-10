$41.460.00
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Russia claims its key role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 940 views

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova commented on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations, emphasizing "Russia's central role." She also expressed hope that reconciliation would be "based on a balance of interests and unconditional respect for the priorities of the parties and neighboring states."

Russia claims its key role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

The current stage of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization began "with the direct assistance and central role of Russia" with the adoption of the trilateral Statement at the highest level on November 9, 2020, on the cessation of fire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. This was stated in a comment by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, "the meeting of the leaders of the South Caucasian republics in Washington, mediated by the American side," deserves a positive assessment.

We hope that this step will help advance the peace agenda. At the same time, until recently, Baku and Yerevan claimed that they preferred to conduct dialogue directly, without external assistance.

- noted the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She added that the optimal option for "solving the problems of the South Caucasus" lies in finding and further implementing solutions developed by the countries of the region themselves with the support of their immediate neighbors - Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

"The reconciliation of the two countries must be inscribed in the regional context and based on a balance of interests and unconditional respect for the priorities of the parties and neighboring states," Zakharova summarized.

Recall

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan concluded a landmark peace agreement between the two states, mediated by US President Donald Trump. The agreement is intended to normalize relations between the states through mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also provides for strengthening economic partnership.

Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oil09.08.25, 05:00 • 34524 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Ilham Aliyev
Nikol Pashinyan
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Armenia
Azerbaijan
Turkey
Iran