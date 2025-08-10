Russia claims its key role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlement

The current stage of Armenian-Azerbaijani normalization began "with the direct assistance and central role of Russia" with the adoption of the trilateral Statement at the highest level on November 9, 2020, on the cessation of fire and all hostilities in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone. This was stated in a comment by the official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to her, "the meeting of the leaders of the South Caucasian republics in Washington, mediated by the American side," deserves a positive assessment.

We hope that this step will help advance the peace agenda. At the same time, until recently, Baku and Yerevan claimed that they preferred to conduct dialogue directly, without external assistance. - noted the spokeswoman of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

She added that the optimal option for "solving the problems of the South Caucasus" lies in finding and further implementing solutions developed by the countries of the region themselves with the support of their immediate neighbors - Russia, Iran, and Turkey.

"The reconciliation of the two countries must be inscribed in the regional context and based on a balance of interests and unconditional respect for the priorities of the parties and neighboring states," Zakharova summarized.

Recall

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan concluded a landmark peace agreement between the two states, mediated by US President Donald Trump. The agreement is intended to normalize relations between the states through mutual recognition of sovereignty and territorial integrity, and also provides for strengthening economic partnership.

Romania suspects Russia of deliberately spoiling Azerbaijani oil