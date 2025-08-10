Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured increased to 19 people

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
August 10, 08:18 AM • 16681 views
Defense Forces liberated Bezsalivka in Sumy region
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 62528 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 140251 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 107700 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 280099 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 158043 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 341132 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 310318 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 107278 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149958 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
0m/s
55%
751mm
Popular news
Three people killed in enemy shelling in ZaporizhzhiaPhotoAugust 10, 09:04 AM • 10355 views
The Pentagon chief released a video showing representatives of his church speaking out against women's right to voteVideoAugust 10, 09:08 AM • 9030 views
In Moscow, talks of terrorist attacks emerged amidst the upcoming Trump-Putin meetingAugust 10, 09:47 AM • 8644 views
Ukraine to be gripped by cold snap and stormy winds: weather forecast for August 1102:25 PM • 5296 views
Armed man took hostages in Lviv supermarket "Arsen"04:48 PM • 8544 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 341136 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 219071 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 310320 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 320430 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 222052 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Keir Starmer
J. D. Vance
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
White House
Alaska
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 55764 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 140258 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 320430 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 229578 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 238854 views
Actual
The Times
The Economist
The Washington Post
Bild
The New York Times

Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured increased to 19 people

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1552 views

As a result of the air attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 10, 19 people were injured. Two guided aerial bombs destroyed the bus station and a medical facility, residential buildings were damaged.

Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured increased to 19 people

The number of victims of the August 10 air strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 19. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.

Meanwhile, the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) clarified that as a result of two guided aerial bombs hitting, the building of the bus station and a medical facility were partially destroyed.

The blast wave and debris damaged buildings and residential houses located near the impact site

- states the OPG report.

They clarified that under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into a criminal proceeding regarding the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Recall

On Sunday, August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure object was damaged, and there were casualties among the civilian population.

Three people killed in enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia10.08.25, 12:04 • 10423 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Zaporizhzhia