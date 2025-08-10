Airstrike on Zaporizhzhia: the number of injured increased to 19 people
As a result of the air attack on Zaporizhzhia on August 10, 19 people were injured. Two guided aerial bombs destroyed the bus station and a medical facility, residential buildings were damaged.
The number of victims of the August 10 air strike on Zaporizhzhia has increased to 19. This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Ivan Fedorov, informs UNN.
Details
According to him, medics are providing all necessary assistance to the victims.
Meanwhile, the Office of the Prosecutor General (OPG) clarified that as a result of two guided aerial bombs hitting, the building of the bus station and a medical facility were partially destroyed.
The blast wave and debris damaged buildings and residential houses located near the impact site
They clarified that under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Prosecutor's Office, an investigation has been launched into a criminal proceeding regarding the commission of a war crime (Part 1, Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
Recall
On Sunday, August 10, Russian occupiers struck Zaporizhzhia with a guided aerial bomb. As a result of the attack, a transport infrastructure object was damaged, and there were casualties among the civilian population.
