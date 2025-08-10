$41.460.00
Three people killed in enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 818 views

In Zaporizhzhia, two men and a woman were killed as a result of Russian shelling, and one 69-year-old woman was wounded. The occupiers launched almost 500 strikes on 15 settlements in the region.

Three people killed in enemy shelling in Zaporizhzhia

In the Zaporizhzhia region, two men and a woman were killed as a result of enemy shelling. Another person was injured, writes UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

In Zaporizhzhia, three people died and one was injured as a result of Russian shelling: police recorded the consequences of war crimes

- the message says.

It is reported that yesterday, Russian invaders shelled 15 settlements in the region, delivering almost five hundred strikes using aviation, artillery, MLRS, and drones.

As a result of the shelling in Zaporizhzhia, Vasylivka, and Polohy districts, two civilian men and a woman were killed.

Another 69-year-old local resident was injured.

Police continue to work at the attack sites, collect evidence, and provide assistance to the victims

- the police reported.

Addition

Russian troops shelled the railway station in Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Some trains will run on changed routes or are temporarily canceled.

