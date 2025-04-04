Synelnykove

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 13058 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22934 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61558 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208596 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119765 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387514 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307654 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213221 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243959 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254968 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127448 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208575 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387490 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252222 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307637 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 1092 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12207 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 42021 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70130 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 56035 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Synelnykove

News by theme

Rada fails to rename Pervomaisk and two other cities, names of Yuzhnoukrainsk and Yuzhny are changed

The Verkhovna Rada renamed Yuzhnoukrainsk to Pivdenoukrainsk and Yuzhne to Pivdenne. Attempts to rename Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk were unsuccessful.

Society • October 9, 08:12 AM • 17520 views

Verkhovna Rada supports renaming of 328 settlements as part of de-sovietization

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted a resolution to rename 328 settlements in Ukraine. The names associated with Russian and Soviet narratives, including the names of Moscow figures and Soviet symbols, are being changed.

Society • September 19, 09:05 AM • 21503 views

New draft law on renaming cities submitted to the Rada

A new draft resolution on renaming cities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It was decided to remove several settlements from it, including Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk.

Society • September 18, 07:56 PM • 19301 views

Rada fails to vote for de-Russification of 333 geographical names

The Verkhovna Rada did not support the resolution on the de-Russification of 333 geographical names. After the vote failed, MPs blocked the rostrum and went to a conciliation council.

Society • September 18, 09:32 AM • 17077 views

Parliament to consider resolution on renaming 333 geographical names - MP

The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a resolution on the de-Russification of 333 geographical names. Among the proposals: Novopskovsk will become Aidar, Sinelnykove will become Ridnopillia, Yuzhnoukrainsk will become Gard, and Dekabristov village will become Myrny.

Society • September 18, 07:41 AM • 13897 views

116 military clashes took place at the front during the day - General Staff

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation and concentrate their main efforts in the Tavrichesky, Donetsk and Slobozhansky operational areas. Over the past day, 116 military clashes occurred.

War • May 30, 08:56 AM • 19035 views

In Dnipropetrovs'k region, a civilian man with a knife attacked a sergeant of the TCC

A man armed with a knife attacked a TCC serviceman who was conducting a military alert in the town of Synelnykove as part of a group. As a result of the attack, the serviceman sustained a knife wound to his arm, and the attacker was detained by the police.

Crimes and emergencies • May 18, 03:32 PM • 31157 views

The enemy attacked Kharkiv at night with S-300 and UAVs: the building of the district administration was damaged

Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night with S-300s and drones, damaging the district administration building and a residential building. Over the day, 2 people were killed and 9 injured in the region due to Russian shelling.

War • May 17, 06:01 AM • 39227 views

Kharkiv region: Russians bombed Vovchansk in the morning: 73-year-old woman killed

As a result of Russian shelling in 27 settlements in Kharkiv region, 3 people were killed, including a 73-year-old woman, and 6 others were injured.

War • May 12, 06:34 AM • 60664 views

Enemy hits kindergarten with KAB in Kharkiv region, two injured due to Russian drone attack on truck - RMA

Two civilian drivers were wounded in a drone attack on a truck in Vovchansk, and a kindergarten in Vovchanski Khutory was shelled by a drone in Kharkiv region.

War • April 28, 06:42 AM • 98781 views

Rada plans to rename 15 Ukrainian cities: which ones are on the list

Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.

Society • April 25, 06:46 AM • 33664 views

Tomorrow is the Day of Mourning in Dnipro for those killed in the Russian strike

Tomorrow, April 20, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro to commemorate the victims of the Russian missile strike that killed 8 people, including 2 children.

War • April 19, 11:03 AM • 17607 views

29 injured due to Russian missile attack on Dnipropetrovs'k region - SES

Rocket attacks in the Dnipropetrovs'k region killed 8 people, wounded 29 and caused significant damage to residential buildings in several towns.

War • April 19, 06:19 AM • 20826 views

Zelensky showed the consequences of Russia's strike on the Dnipro: "We must defeat Russian terror"

Russia's terrorist attack on Dnipro destroyed several floors of a residential building and damaged a train station, causing casualties; Zelenskyy emphasized the need to defeat Russian terror and called on partners to provide air defense systems to shoot down all enemy missiles.

War • April 19, 05:46 AM • 29624 views

Child becomes victim of Russian attack in Dnipropetrovs'k region, 21 people wounded - RMA

Rocket attacks in Ukraine resulted in 15 wounded in Dnipro, 3 wounded in Kryvyi Rih, 3 wounded in Synelnykove, including 2 children, and tragically, one 8-year-old child died in hospital.

War • April 19, 05:24 AM • 24228 views

Russian attack on Dnipro: two infrastructure facilities damaged, 2 killed, 15 wounded, 9 missiles shot down in the region in the morning, 2 more at night

On the night of April 19, the Dnipro region was attacked by Russian troops: 9 missiles were shot down in the morning and 2 more at night, but some missiles hit, damaging infrastructure in Dnipro, a business in Pavlohrad, causing destruction and casualties in Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, 2 people were killed in Dnipro and 15 were injured.

War • April 19, 05:19 AM • 24840 views

Night attack on Dnipro: fire station and 2-storey building damaged

An overnight attack on Dnipro caused fires, damaging a 2-story building and a fire station after air defense forces destroyed 9 "shaheds" over the region.

Society • April 2, 04:35 AM • 103675 views

Ukraine's third recruitment center for the Defense Forces opened in Dnipro

Ukraine has opened the third and one of the largest recruitment centers for the Armed Forces in Dnipro, offering hundreds of vacancies for combat and support positions for those who wish to join the defense of the country.

Society • March 20, 02:58 PM • 26437 views

Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians shell two communities, hit an agricultural company

The Russian military shelled the towns of Nikopol and Synelnykivka in Dnipropetrovs'k region, hitting the building of an agricultural company in Synelnykivka, but there were no casualties.

War • March 12, 04:59 PM • 37719 views

Three enemy drones shot down in Dnipropetrovs'k region, Russian army shells Nikopol district with artillery

Three drones were shot down by Ukrainian air defense in Dnipropetrovs'k region, while Russian troops shelled Nikopol district with artillery, no one was injured.

War • March 1, 06:30 AM • 33786 views

Air defense destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region

The head of the Joint Forces Operation said that over the past day, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region, including missiles and drones in Synelnyk, Dnipro and Novomoskovsk districts.

War • February 25, 09:15 PM • 123078 views

Russian attack on Dnipro and region: a high-rise building and an enterprise were hit, 2 injured in hospital, people are being searched for under the rubble

During the Russian drone attack in Dnipro, 8 people were injured when drones hit a high-rise building and a business, leaving 2 people in hospital and searching for others who might have been trapped in the rubble.

War • February 23, 06:19 AM • 32445 views

Drone debris damages three country houses and 2 cars in Dnipropetrovs'k region

The debris of downed Iranian drones damaged 3 houses and 2 cars in the Dnipropetrovs'k region of Ukraine.

War • February 20, 06:05 AM • 29680 views

russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones, artillery and rockets: one person injured, there is destruction

Over the past 24 hours, russian forces attacked Ukraine's Dnipro region more than a dozen times, using drones, artillery and rockets, damaging dozens of buildings and vehicles.

War • January 30, 05:03 PM • 90320 views