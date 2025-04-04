The Verkhovna Rada renamed Yuzhnoukrainsk to Pivdenoukrainsk and Yuzhne to Pivdenne. Attempts to rename Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk were unsuccessful.
A new draft resolution on renaming cities has been submitted to the Verkhovna Rada. It was decided to remove several settlements from it, including Yuzhne, Yuzhnoukrainsk, Pavlohrad, Synelnykove, and Pervomaisk.
The Verkhovna Rada plans to consider a resolution on the de-Russification of 333 geographical names. Among the proposals: Novopskovsk will become Aidar, Sinelnykove will become Ridnopillia, Yuzhnoukrainsk will become Gard, and Dekabristov village will become Myrny.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct a defensive operation and concentrate their main efforts in the Tavrichesky, Donetsk and Slobozhansky operational areas. Over the past day, 116 military clashes occurred.
A man armed with a knife attacked a TCC serviceman who was conducting a military alert in the town of Synelnykove as part of a group. As a result of the attack, the serviceman sustained a knife wound to his arm, and the attacker was detained by the police.
Russian troops attacked Kharkiv at night with S-300s and drones, damaging the district administration building and a residential building. Over the day, 2 people were killed and 9 injured in the region due to Russian shelling.
Two civilian drivers were wounded in a drone attack on a truck in Vovchansk, and a kindergarten in Vovchanski Khutory was shelled by a drone in Kharkiv region.
Ukraine plans to rename 7 districts, 15 cities, 54 towns, and 267 villages as part of its decolonization efforts, including renaming major cities such as Novomoskovsk to Samar, Pervomaisk to Sokolohorsk, and Chervonohrad to Sheptytsky.
Tomorrow, April 20, has been declared a Day of Mourning in Dnipro to commemorate the victims of the Russian missile strike that killed 8 people, including 2 children.
Rocket attacks in the Dnipropetrovs'k region killed 8 people, wounded 29 and caused significant damage to residential buildings in several towns.
Russia's terrorist attack on Dnipro destroyed several floors of a residential building and damaged a train station, causing casualties; Zelenskyy emphasized the need to defeat Russian terror and called on partners to provide air defense systems to shoot down all enemy missiles.
On the night of April 19, the Dnipro region was attacked by Russian troops: 9 missiles were shot down in the morning and 2 more at night, but some missiles hit, damaging infrastructure in Dnipro, a business in Pavlohrad, causing destruction and casualties in Synelnykove and Nikopol districts, 2 people were killed in Dnipro and 15 were injured.
An overnight attack on Dnipro caused fires, damaging a 2-story building and a fire station after air defense forces destroyed 9 "shaheds" over the region.
Ukraine has opened the third and one of the largest recruitment centers for the Armed Forces in Dnipro, offering hundreds of vacancies for combat and support positions for those who wish to join the defense of the country.
The Russian military shelled the towns of Nikopol and Synelnykivka in Dnipropetrovs'k region, hitting the building of an agricultural company in Synelnykivka, but there were no casualties.
The head of the Joint Forces Operation said that over the past day, Ukrainian defense forces destroyed 8 air targets in Dnipropetrovs'k region, including missiles and drones in Synelnyk, Dnipro and Novomoskovsk districts.
During the Russian drone attack in Dnipro, 8 people were injured when drones hit a high-rise building and a business, leaving 2 people in hospital and searching for others who might have been trapped in the rubble.
Over the past 24 hours, russian forces attacked Ukraine's Dnipro region more than a dozen times, using drones, artillery and rockets, damaging dozens of buildings and vehicles.