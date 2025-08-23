$41.220.00
Developments on the architecture of security guarantees will be ready in the coming days - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
07:20 AM • 15147 views
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
06:14 AM • 15568 views
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
August 23, 03:30 AM • 17158 views
Day of the State Flag of Ukraine and Kharkiv City Day: what else is celebrated on August 23
August 22, 06:18 PM • 11962 views
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
Exclusive
August 22, 03:16 PM • 33196 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 02:47 PM • 29473 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
August 22, 02:39 PM • 25588 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
August 22, 02:30 PM • 24964 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviationPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 01:07 PM • 24541 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Enemy drone attacked a minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and 5 injured

Kyiv • UNN

 • 202 views

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit a minibus moving along the highway. A 59-year-old man was killed, and five people were injured. Also, two people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured by this morning's KAB strike on the Malomykhailivka community.

Enemy drone attacked a minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and 5 injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked a minibus with a drone, killing one person and injuring five, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy hit a minibus with a drone that was moving along the highway in Synelnykivskyi district. A 59-year-old man died. Five more people were injured.

- Lysak wrote.

According to him, also, according to updated information, two people were injured due to the morning KAB strike on the Malomykhailivska community. Among them is a 10-year-old child.

Night attack by Russian Federation with drones: what is known about the consequences23.08.25, 10:59 • 5740 views

Julia Shramko

