Enemy drone attacked a minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and 5 injured
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit a minibus moving along the highway. A 59-year-old man was killed, and five people were injured. Also, two people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured by this morning's KAB strike on the Malomykhailivka community.
In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked a minibus with a drone, killing one person and injuring five, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.
The enemy hit a minibus with a drone that was moving along the highway in Synelnykivskyi district. A 59-year-old man died. Five more people were injured.
According to him, also, according to updated information, two people were injured due to the morning KAB strike on the Malomykhailivska community. Among them is a 10-year-old child.
