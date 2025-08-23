Enemy drone attacked a minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and 5 injured

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, Russian troops attacked a minibus with a drone, killing one person and injuring five, Serhiy Lysak, head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA, reported on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy hit a minibus with a drone that was moving along the highway in Synelnykivskyi district. A 59-year-old man died. Five more people were injured. - Lysak wrote.

According to him, also, according to updated information, two people were injured due to the morning KAB strike on the Malomykhailivska community. Among them is a 10-year-old child.

