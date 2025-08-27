$41.400.03
Car care in autumn: what you need to know
12:29 PM • 9814 views
Starting tomorrow, men aged 18 to 22 inclusive can travel abroad - government decree
12:09 PM • 1928 views
Ukraine prepares for autumn COVID-19 surge: does the Ministry of Health predict a lockdown?
11:13 AM • 11380 views
In Kharkiv region, Russia has no success in advancing deep into Ukraine - Demchenko
Exclusive
11:12 AM • 12815 views
Expert on Magamedrasulov's case: activists' statements cannot be contrasted with the investigation, which is proceeding within the framework of the procedural code
07:59 AM • 21065 views
Russia attacked energy infrastructure in six regions overnight - Ministry of Energy
07:35 AM • 57951 views
How to return to work after vacation without stress: 7 proven tips
August 27, 01:39 AM • 56026 views
US President's special representative announced whether Putin wants to end the war in Ukraine
August 26, 04:15 PM • 107718 views
The government allowed men aged 18 to 22 to travel abroad
August 26, 02:13 PM • 76774 views
Magnetic storms in September 2025: dates and tips for weather-sensitive people
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

News by theme
In case of a stable epidemic situation in the region, temporary admission of unvaccinated children to educational institutions is possible - Ministry of Health

Heads of educational institutions have the right to decide on the admission of unvaccinated children to study. Restrictions are possible during outbreaks of infections, but not as a punitive mechanism.

Society • 12:27 PM • 792 views
ChatGPT advised a teenager on how to commit suicide and gave "instructions" - the family suedPhoto

16-year-old Adam Rain committed suicide in April, using instructions from ChatGPT. The boy's parents blame artificial intelligence for the tragedy and filed a lawsuit against OpenAI.

News of the World • 10:45 AM • 1896 views
New traffic rules for jet skis and kayaks approved in Kyiv: what awaits violators

New rules for behavior on water bodies will appear in Kyiv, which provide for the designation of zones for sports boats and jet skis. Violators will be held accountable, as there were no such rules in the city before.

Society • 07:49 AM • 2652 views
Ukrainians applied for the "Schoolchild's Package" for over half of first-graders, most - via "Diia"

Almost 98,000 Ukrainian families have submitted applications for the "Schoolchild's Package," which accounts for over half of registered first-graders. Most applications, namely 94,000, were processed through the "Diia" application.

Society • August 27, 06:37 AM • 1702 views
"Meaningful conversation": Yermak discussed security guarantees and the peace process at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Qatar

Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with the Prime Minister of Qatar. The results of the summit in Washington, the peace process, and security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed.

Politics • August 26, 10:07 PM • 2298 views
The government extended IDP payments for another 6 months

The Cabinet of Ministers extended payments to internally displaced persons for another 6 months for vulnerable categories. The changes concern the issuance of certificates, payments to orphans, and requirements for staying abroad.

Society • August 26, 06:59 PM • 3258 views
Creative entrepreneurs will be able to receive up to one million hryvnias in grants for their own business: the government is launching special conditions

The Cabinet of Ministers is expanding the "Vlasna Sprava" (Own Business) program, offering grants of up to UAH 1 million to creative entrepreneurs. The support covers cinema, design, game development, and other areas.

Economy • August 26, 05:57 PM • 3086 views
In the USA, an 11-year-old girl gave birth to a child: stepfather suspected of sexual abuse

In the USA, a stepfather was arrested after his 11-year-old stepdaughter gave birth at home. A DNA test confirmed his paternity, and he faces life imprisonment.

Society • August 26, 03:43 PM • 5300 views
In Kyiv Oblast, a man found a shotgun while dismantling an old house

A resident of Bila Tserkva district discovered a hunting rifle while dismantling an old house and contacted the police. The find was declared according to the procedure.

Society • August 26, 02:01 PM • 4720 views
Wife of fallen defender to participate in MHP Run4Victory race in Lutsk

Viktoria Chaika, wife of fallen Armed Forces of Ukraine captain Pavlo Chaika, will participate in the MHP Run4Victory charity race in Lutsk on September 7. She will also organize her own race, "Legendary Ten," on September 28 in honor of her husband.

Society • August 26, 01:42 PM • 3114 views
Statement by members of the Ukraine-Benelux format: Russia's war must be ended by restoring lasting peace

Representatives of Ukraine and Benelux countries in Odesa condemned Russia's aggression and reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty. They emphasized the need to end the war and restore peace.

War in Ukraine • August 26, 01:11 PM • 4216 views
A Vinnytsia resident who raped his underage daughter was sentenced to 13 years in prison

A Vinnytsia resident was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his underage daughter. The man systematically subjected her to psychological and physical violence.

Crimes and emergencies • August 26, 12:54 PM • 3710 views
What are the opportunities for educating children in the temporarily occupied territories: the answer of the educational ombudsman

Nadiia Leshchyk emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for the education of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.

Society • August 26, 11:07 AM • 3108 views
Not just hiding: a member of the gun owners' association spoke about teaching children how to handle them

If a child is taught how to use a weapon, understands how dangerous it is, then the probability of an accident is much lower. However, this does not completely rule out accidents.

Society • August 26, 08:10 AM • 2634 views
Ukraine has returned another child from occupation; she will study at a Ukrainian universityPhoto

As part of Bring Kids Back UA, a child who had been under occupation for years has been returned. She is preparing to study at a Ukrainian university.

Society • August 26, 07:30 AM • 3572 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe

Fragments of bones of "Lucy", Australopithecus afarensis, 3. 18 million years old, were presented in Prague. This is the first demonstration in Europe, along with "Selam", another unique specimen.

Culture • August 26, 04:58 AM • 84042 views
Norway will help Ukraine get through the heating season and with gas purchases

Norway will help Ukraine get through winter and supports gas purchases, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office. The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took place on August 25.

Economy • August 26, 02:14 AM • 3200 views
In Egypt, a 13-year-old boy died after eating raw instant noodles

A 13-year-old teenager died in Cairo after consuming three packs of raw instant noodles. An autopsy revealed acute intestinal problems, not product poisoning.

Health • August 25, 06:57 PM • 11623 views
Strengthening sanctions against Russia, digitalization, investment protection: Prosecutor General and Austrian Ambassador discuss further cooperation

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and Austrian Ambassador Robert Mueller met to discuss further cooperation. The parties focused on documenting Russian war crimes, protecting investments, and digitalization.

Politics • August 25, 04:21 PM • 3484 views
COVID-19 in Kyiv: incidence increased by 1.6 times

In Kyiv, a 1. 6-fold increase in COVID-19 incidence was recorded over the week. 1121 cases were registered, 117 people were hospitalized, 57 of whom were children.

COVID-19 • August 25, 12:41 PM • 3577 views
Almost 50 residents of Sumy region's border communities evacuated in just one week - OMA

Since the beginning of the evacuation from dangerous areas of Sumy region, 60,000 people have left, including 8,000 children. And recently, within a week, 47 residents, including 9 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region.

Society • August 25, 11:13 AM • 3597 views
Polish President vetoed the law on aid to Ukrainians: what he proposes

Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on aid to Ukrainian citizens. He insists that 800+ aid should only be provided to Ukrainian refugees who are working.

News of the World • August 25, 10:23 AM • 10795 views
Children in disadvantaged areas 20 times more likely to suffer gunshot wounds - study

A new study has shown that children from disadvantaged areas are 20 times more likely to be hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The most common cause is unintentional incidents related to improper handling of weapons.

Society • August 25, 08:55 AM • 3793 views
Enrolling a child in school: the Ombudsman's Office explained the procedurePhoto

Dmytro Lubinets clarified the procedure for enrolling children in secondary education institutions. He named categories of children with priority rights and the necessary documents.

Society • August 25, 07:46 AM • 6472 views
Due to the death of a child after a 7-year-old boy shot in Kyiv region, proceedings have been opened: all details of the tragedyPhoto

In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a 6-year-old girl with his father's shotgun. Police are investigating the circumstances, the boy's father has been detained.

Society • August 25, 06:33 AM • 92567 views
Emine Erdogan called on Melania Trump to intervene in the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and compared the children there to Ukrainian children

Emine Erdogan appealed to Melania Trump with a call to show sensitivity to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, similar to the war in Ukraine. She emphasized the suffering of children and the historical responsibility of world leaders.

Politics • August 24, 11:55 AM • 4372 views
Exclusive
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot a neighbor girl

In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy fatally wounded a 6-year-old girl with an unregistered hunting rifle. The tragedy occurred during a game; the girl died in the ambulance.

Society • August 24, 09:24 AM • 53335 views
In Kharkiv, an SUV collided with a trolleybus and a bus, injuring 8 peoplePhoto

In Kharkiv, a road accident involving a Toyota car, a trolleybus, and a bus occurred on Heroes of Kharkiv Avenue. As a result of the accident, eight people, including a 16-year-old girl, were hospitalized.

Society • August 23, 06:48 PM • 4493 views
Russian troops attacked a 15-year-old boy with a drone in Novoraisk, Kherson region

Russian military dropped explosives on a 15-year-old boy in Novoraisk, Kherson region. The victim sustained blast, craniocerebral injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the thigh.

Society • August 23, 01:13 PM • 4742 views
Enemy drone attacked a minibus in Dnipropetrovsk region: one killed and 5 injured

In Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit a minibus moving along the highway. A 59-year-old man was killed, and five people were injured. Also, two people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured by this morning's KAB strike on the Malomykhailivka community.

War in Ukraine • August 23, 11:30 AM • 3671 views