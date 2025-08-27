Heads of educational institutions have the right to decide on the admission of unvaccinated children to study. Restrictions are possible during outbreaks of infections, but not as a punitive mechanism.
16-year-old Adam Rain committed suicide in April, using instructions from ChatGPT. The boy's parents blame artificial intelligence for the tragedy and filed a lawsuit against OpenAI.
New rules for behavior on water bodies will appear in Kyiv, which provide for the designation of zones for sports boats and jet skis. Violators will be held accountable, as there were no such rules in the city before.
Almost 98,000 Ukrainian families have submitted applications for the "Schoolchild's Package," which accounts for over half of registered first-graders. Most applications, namely 94,000, were processed through the "Diia" application.
Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Rustem Umerov met with the Prime Minister of Qatar. The results of the summit in Washington, the peace process, and security guarantees for Ukraine were discussed.
The Cabinet of Ministers extended payments to internally displaced persons for another 6 months for vulnerable categories. The changes concern the issuance of certificates, payments to orphans, and requirements for staying abroad.
The Cabinet of Ministers is expanding the "Vlasna Sprava" (Own Business) program, offering grants of up to UAH 1 million to creative entrepreneurs. The support covers cinema, design, game development, and other areas.
In the USA, a stepfather was arrested after his 11-year-old stepdaughter gave birth at home. A DNA test confirmed his paternity, and he faces life imprisonment.
A resident of Bila Tserkva district discovered a hunting rifle while dismantling an old house and contacted the police. The find was declared according to the procedure.
Viktoria Chaika, wife of fallen Armed Forces of Ukraine captain Pavlo Chaika, will participate in the MHP Run4Victory charity race in Lutsk on September 7. She will also organize her own race, "Legendary Ten," on September 28 in honor of her husband.
Representatives of Ukraine and Benelux countries in Odesa condemned Russia's aggression and reaffirmed support for Ukraine's sovereignty. They emphasized the need to end the war and restore peace.
A Vinnytsia resident was sentenced to 13 years in prison for raping his underage daughter. The man systematically subjected her to psychological and physical violence.
Nadiia Leshchyk emphasizes the importance of creating opportunities for the education of Ukrainian children in the temporarily occupied territories.
If a child is taught how to use a weapon, understands how dangerous it is, then the probability of an accident is much lower. However, this does not completely rule out accidents.
As part of Bring Kids Back UA, a child who had been under occupation for years has been returned. She is preparing to study at a Ukrainian university.
Fragments of bones of "Lucy", Australopithecus afarensis, 3. 18 million years old, were presented in Prague. This is the first demonstration in Europe, along with "Selam", another unique specimen.
Norway will help Ukraine get through winter and supports gas purchases, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Presidential Office. The meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre took place on August 25.
A 13-year-old teenager died in Cairo after consuming three packs of raw instant noodles. An autopsy revealed acute intestinal problems, not product poisoning.
Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko and Austrian Ambassador Robert Mueller met to discuss further cooperation. The parties focused on documenting Russian war crimes, protecting investments, and digitalization.
In Kyiv, a 1. 6-fold increase in COVID-19 incidence was recorded over the week. 1121 cases were registered, 117 people were hospitalized, 57 of whom were children.
Since the beginning of the evacuation from dangerous areas of Sumy region, 60,000 people have left, including 8,000 children. And recently, within a week, 47 residents, including 9 children, have been evacuated from the border communities of Sumy region.
Polish President Karol Nawrocki vetoed the bill on aid to Ukrainian citizens. He insists that 800+ aid should only be provided to Ukrainian refugees who are working.
A new study has shown that children from disadvantaged areas are 20 times more likely to be hospitalized with gunshot wounds. The most common cause is unintentional incidents related to improper handling of weapons.
Dmytro Lubinets clarified the procedure for enrolling children in secondary education institutions. He named categories of children with priority rights and the necessary documents.
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a 6-year-old girl with his father's shotgun. Police are investigating the circumstances, the boy's father has been detained.
Emine Erdogan appealed to Melania Trump with a call to show sensitivity to the humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, similar to the war in Ukraine. She emphasized the suffering of children and the historical responsibility of world leaders.
In Kyiv region, a 7-year-old boy fatally wounded a 6-year-old girl with an unregistered hunting rifle. The tragedy occurred during a game; the girl died in the ambulance.
In Kharkiv, a road accident involving a Toyota car, a trolleybus, and a bus occurred on Heroes of Kharkiv Avenue. As a result of the accident, eight people, including a 16-year-old girl, were hospitalized.
Russian military dropped explosives on a 15-year-old boy in Novoraisk, Kherson region. The victim sustained blast, craniocerebral injuries, and shrapnel wounds to the thigh.
In Dnipropetrovsk region, an enemy drone hit a minibus moving along the highway. A 59-year-old man was killed, and five people were injured. Also, two people, including a 10-year-old child, were injured by this morning's KAB strike on the Malomykhailivka community.