Ukrainians applied for the "Schoolchild's Package" for over half of first-graders, most - via "Diia"
Kyiv • UNN
Almost 98,000 Ukrainian families have submitted applications for the "Schoolchild's Package," which accounts for over half of registered first-graders. Most applications, namely 94,000, were processed through the "Diia" application.
Ukrainians have submitted up to 98,000 applications for the "Schoolchild's Package", or more than half of the first-graders registered in the Ministry of Education and Science system, and of these, 94,000 - through "Diia", the Ministry of Social Policy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.
Families of first-graders are actively applying for the "Schoolchild's Package" - almost 98,000 applications already
This, as indicated, is "almost 54% of the number of first-graders already in the Ministry of Education and Science system." And it continues to gradually fill up.
"Most Ukrainians prefer online - 94,000 applications were submitted through "Diia," the Ministry of Social Policy noted.
"Schoolchild's Package" is a one-time payment of 5,000 UAH to parents for an easy start for their child in the first grade. "Within a week, 97,638 parents applied for assistance, of which 94,142 through "Diia" and are already making a list of necessary purchases," the online public services clarified.
What can be purchased
According to "Diia", the payment can be used to purchase: children's clothing; shoes; stationery.
"When your child is enrolled in the first grade of a Ukrainian school, you will be able to submit an application in the "Diia" application or at the nearest Pension Fund branch within a few days," the message says.
How to apply through "Diia"
You can apply for the Schoolchild's Package until November 15 through "Diia":
- Update the application and log in.
- Go to the State Aid section.
- Select the Schoolchild's Package service.
- Select the child for whom you are applying.
- Proceed to submit the application.
- Select "Diia.Card" [open through the application if necessary].
- Certify the application with "Diia.Signature" and send.
"After the application is approved, the funds will be credited to your "Diia.Card" within a few days. From the moment of accrual, you will be able to purchase everything for school for your child within 180 days - both online and in a regular store," "Diia" noted.
