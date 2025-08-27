Ukrainians applied for the "Schoolchild's Package" for over half of first-graders, most - via "Diia"

Ukrainians have submitted up to 98,000 applications for the "Schoolchild's Package", or more than half of the first-graders registered in the Ministry of Education and Science system, and of these, 94,000 - through "Diia", the Ministry of Social Policy reported on Wednesday, writes UNN.

Families of first-graders are actively applying for the "Schoolchild's Package" - almost 98,000 applications already - reported the Ministry of Social Policy.

This, as indicated, is "almost 54% of the number of first-graders already in the Ministry of Education and Science system." And it continues to gradually fill up.

"Most Ukrainians prefer online - 94,000 applications were submitted through "Diia," the Ministry of Social Policy noted.

"Schoolchild's Package" is a one-time payment of 5,000 UAH to parents for an easy start for their child in the first grade. "Within a week, 97,638 parents applied for assistance, of which 94,142 through "Diia" and are already making a list of necessary purchases," the online public services clarified.

What can be purchased

According to "Diia", the payment can be used to purchase: children's clothing; shoes; stationery.

"When your child is enrolled in the first grade of a Ukrainian school, you will be able to submit an application in the "Diia" application or at the nearest Pension Fund branch within a few days," the message says.

How to apply through "Diia"

You can apply for the Schoolchild's Package until November 15 through "Diia":

Update the application and log in. Go to the State Aid section. Select the Schoolchild's Package service. Select the child for whom you are applying. Proceed to submit the application. Select "Diia.Card" [open through the application if necessary]. Certify the application with "Diia.Signature" and send.

"After the application is approved, the funds will be credited to your "Diia.Card" within a few days. From the moment of accrual, you will be able to purchase everything for school for your child within 180 days - both online and in a regular store," "Diia" noted.

