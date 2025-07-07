"Schoolchild's Package": The Ministry of Social Policy explained the procedure for processing payments

$41.730.01
49.120.05
ukenru
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
12:46 PM • 12922 views
Wave of attacks on TCCs: what is behind Russian strikes and whether the work of the centers is under threat
Exclusive
11:23 AM • 46207 views
The Ministry of Justice answered whether there are enough Russian prisoners of war for exchanges and named the number of camps
July 7, 08:27 AM • 58232 views
Russian troops attacked TCR and nearby areas in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia, there are wounded - Ground Forces
Exclusive
July 7, 07:42 AM • 75956 views
Demographic Collapse: How Falling Birth Rates Undermine Ukraine's Economy - Expert Commentary
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 139708 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
July 7, 03:41 AM • 59671 views
Anomalous heat up to +36 degrees will cover Ukraine
Exclusive
July 6, 12:18 PM • 81935 views
Attack on TCC in Kremenchuk: Spokesperson for the Ground Forces Command reported whether there were any casualties
Exclusive
July 6, 08:52 AM • 136932 views
An illegal immigrant died at a construction site in Odesa region
Exclusive
July 6, 06:37 AM • 131519 views
How Uranus's transition into Gemini will affect the Zodiac signs: astrological forecast for July 7–13
July 5, 05:41 PM • 266899 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot days
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+32°
3m/s
36%
743mm
Popular news
Macron and Starmer differ on aid to Ukraine and Trump: detailsJuly 7, 08:09 AM • 94878 views
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 60026 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 41437 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 34739 views
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 21369 views
Publications
All-inclusive package: ARMA still buys a luxury minivan for almost UAH 3 million, the scandalous tender was not canceled02:21 PM • 21546 views
Top 5 cool dishes that will keep you from getting hungry in unbearable heat02:20 PM • 20924 views
Story that should not have happened: how modernized helicopters lost their armament due to Soviet standards02:00 PM • 34917 views
The Cabinet of Ministers approved the regulation on a special kindergarten: what is envisaged01:50 PM • 41619 views
Defense of MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, failed to appear at almost a third of the hearings - HACC
Exclusive
July 7, 07:09 AM • 139708 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Oleh Syniehubov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Actual places
Ukraine
Kharkiv
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Crimea
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Michael Douglas is not going to return to acting unless "something special" happensJuly 7, 08:59 AM • 60177 views
Five thrilling adventure films: what to watch on hot daysJuly 5, 05:41 PM • 266899 views
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concertJuly 5, 08:59 AM • 110686 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 229561 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 253736 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Guardian
Lancet (loitering munition)
Medicinal products
Train

"Schoolchild's Package": The Ministry of Social Policy explained the procedure for processing payments

Kyiv • UNN

 • 559 views

Parents of schoolchildren will be able to receive financial assistance on a virtual card in "Diia" after their child is enrolled in school. The funds can be spent only on children's goods in officially designated stores.

"Schoolchild's Package": The Ministry of Social Policy explained the procedure for processing payments

Parents of schoolchildren will be able to receive financial assistance on a special virtual card in "Diia" after enrolling their child in school. The funds can be spent exclusively on children's goods in officially designated stores. For those who do not use "Diia", an alternative is provided through the Pension Fund.

This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We decided to form such a "Schoolchild's Package", which will be available after parents enroll their child in school, the school system transmits this information to us in the Pension Fund and people receive a push notification in "Diia" that they can receive such assistance. Then they confirm with an application through "Diia" that they are ready, and money is credited to their special virtual card in "Diia". It's very simple

- said Zholnovych.

She noted that if the child's parents do not have "Diia", then after the child is enrolled in school, they need to come to the Pension Fund and sign the corresponding application at any service center, indicating the account for crediting funds. According to her, the funds cannot be spent on anything else that is not related to children's goods.

For example, alcohol, or something like that. There are special stores, there are special codes according to such a classification of activity, and this can be done in special children's stores that have the appropriate activity code, and also in those stores that sell both adult and children's goods, where there is a children's goods department

- added the minister.

She also emphasized that stores will have to confirm what the special funds were spent on. In addition, funds can be spent both in offline and online stores.

Recall

Today, July 7, at the initiative of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers will decide on the launch of a new payment - "Schoolchild's Package". 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsEducation
Pension Fund of Ukraine
Diia (service)
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9