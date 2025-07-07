"Schoolchild's Package": The Ministry of Social Policy explained the procedure for processing payments

Parents of schoolchildren will be able to receive financial assistance on a special virtual card in "Diia" after enrolling their child in school. The funds can be spent exclusively on children's goods in officially designated stores. For those who do not use "Diia", an alternative is provided through the Pension Fund.

This was stated by the Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych on the air of the telethon, UNN reports.

Details

We decided to form such a "Schoolchild's Package", which will be available after parents enroll their child in school, the school system transmits this information to us in the Pension Fund and people receive a push notification in "Diia" that they can receive such assistance. Then they confirm with an application through "Diia" that they are ready, and money is credited to their special virtual card in "Diia". It's very simple - said Zholnovych.

She noted that if the child's parents do not have "Diia", then after the child is enrolled in school, they need to come to the Pension Fund and sign the corresponding application at any service center, indicating the account for crediting funds. According to her, the funds cannot be spent on anything else that is not related to children's goods.

For example, alcohol, or something like that. There are special stores, there are special codes according to such a classification of activity, and this can be done in special children's stores that have the appropriate activity code, and also in those stores that sell both adult and children's goods, where there is a children's goods department - added the minister.

She also emphasized that stores will have to confirm what the special funds were spent on. In addition, funds can be spent both in offline and online stores.

Recall

Today, July 7, at the initiative of the President, the Cabinet of Ministers will decide on the launch of a new payment - "Schoolchild's Package".