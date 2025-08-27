"Meaningful conversation": Yermak discussed security guarantees and the peace process at a meeting with the Prime Minister of Qatar

Head of the President's Office (PO) Andriy Yermak reported that together with NSDC Secretary Rustem Umerov, he held a meeting with the Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, UNN reports.

Meaningful conversation: outcomes of the leaders' summit in Washington, update on the peace process, details of security guarantees for Ukraine - Andriy Yermak wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to him, special attention was paid to the humanitarian track – they thanked Qatar for very specific assistance in returning illegally displaced Ukrainian children.

"Our main goal remains unchanged – sustainable and just peace. Ukraine continues to demonstrate its consistent position to the whole world," added the head of the Ukrainian President's Office.

In conclusion, he stated that meetings are planned in a number of other countries.

Recall

President Zelenskyy announced future contacts with Turkey and European countries regarding platforms for negotiations with Russia. Ukraine is ready to work quickly to end the war but expects confirmation from partners and pressure on the Russian Federation.

Yermak: "I think we will see the first drafts of security guarantees for Ukraine next week"