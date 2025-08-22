Yermak: "I think we will see the first drafts of security guarantees for Ukraine next week"

$41.220.16
47.980.19
ukenru
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 8688 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 9348 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 8336 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 10478 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 12609 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 10741 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 16803 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 18284 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12734 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13609 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
3.1m/s
90%
741mm
Popular news
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 14422 views
General Staff: Ukrainian Navy eliminated Russian drone base in SevastopolPhotoAugust 22, 10:52 AM • 2938 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 10554 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 5350 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 5388 views
Publications
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 5444 views
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
03:16 PM • 8678 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 10474 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 12605 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 16798 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Viktor Popov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Washington, D.C.
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo02:39 PM • 8328 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 5382 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 10570 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 14440 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 23973 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Euro
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Tesla Cybertruck

Yermak: "I think we will see the first drafts of security guarantees for Ukraine next week"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak announced that the first drafts of security guarantees for Ukraine will be ready next week. These guarantees include strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine, developing the military-industrial complex, and a clear action plan in case of aggression, similar to NATO's Article 5.

Yermak: "I think we will see the first drafts of security guarantees for Ukraine next week"

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that the first drafts of security guarantees for Ukraine will be ready next week. Yermak stated this on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

We are holding consultations at the level of defense ministers, chiefs of staff, and national security advisors. Among our partners, with the participation of the USA, we are discussing the main points - the military and political components of these security guarantees. The main thing is that we clearly understand that we do not need the "guarantees" we already had, like the Budapest Memorandum and others. We need legally enshrined, legally binding guarantees, and our partners share our opinion.

- said Yermak.

He emphasized that, first and foremost, it is about strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine and providing them with "everything necessary," developing the military-industrial complex, training missions, and a clear action plan in case of Russian aggression - an analogue of Article 5 of NATO.

And all these, and many other elements, are on the table, so the structure is being assembled today, it won't take too long. I think we will see the first drafts next week and start working with them. Of course, this will be in a closed format for now. But everyone is involved in this.

- added Yermak.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the future security architecture for Ukraine must include effective guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, systemic army financing, and support for defense programs. He also stressed the importance of partners' investments in the production of Ukrainian drones.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsNews of the World
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Office of the President of Ukraine
Ministry of Defense of Ukraine
United States National Security Council
NATO
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine