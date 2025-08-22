Yermak: "I think we will see the first drafts of security guarantees for Ukraine next week"

The Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, believes that the first drafts of security guarantees for Ukraine will be ready next week. Yermak stated this on the air of a telethon, as reported by UNN.

We are holding consultations at the level of defense ministers, chiefs of staff, and national security advisors. Among our partners, with the participation of the USA, we are discussing the main points - the military and political components of these security guarantees. The main thing is that we clearly understand that we do not need the "guarantees" we already had, like the Budapest Memorandum and others. We need legally enshrined, legally binding guarantees, and our partners share our opinion. - said Yermak.

He emphasized that, first and foremost, it is about strengthening the Armed Forces of Ukraine and providing them with "everything necessary," developing the military-industrial complex, training missions, and a clear action plan in case of Russian aggression - an analogue of Article 5 of NATO.

And all these, and many other elements, are on the table, so the structure is being assembled today, it won't take too long. I think we will see the first drafts next week and start working with them. Of course, this will be in a closed format for now. But everyone is involved in this. - added Yermak.

Recall

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that the future security architecture for Ukraine must include effective guarantees similar to NATO's Article 5, systemic army financing, and support for defense programs. He also stressed the importance of partners' investments in the production of Ukrainian drones.