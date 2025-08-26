Ukraine has returned another child from occupation; she will study at a Ukrainian university

$41.430.15
48.470.56
ukenru
06:24 AM • 12117 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students
05:36 AM • 11848 views
Veto does not disable Starlink for Ukraine: Polish president's office commented on deputy prime minister's statement
Exclusive
August 25, 03:56 PM • 20580 views
Legalization of cryptocurrencies: a chance for Ukraine and additional billions for the budget
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 110191 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 70958 views
Men under 25 traveling abroad: Venislavsky told when the bill might be considered by the committee and the Rada
Exclusive
August 25, 11:41 AM • 68394 views
Aircraft Builders' Union: Vote for Defence City is a positive step, but aviation needs additional support tools
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 197367 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 05:46 AM • 188229 views
Bat Migration Season in Ukraine: How to Survive Without Harming Animals and People
August 25, 12:01 AM • 70695 views
Ukraine won its second-ever "gold" at the Rhythmic Gymnastics World ChampionshipsPhoto
August 24, 01:49 PM • 67804 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a new prisoner exchange: defenders who had been in captivity since 2022 returned homePhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
4.5m/s
71%
748mm
Popular news
Woody Allen reacted to criticism from the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry regarding his participation in the Moscow Film FestivalAugust 25, 10:27 PM • 15081 views
Schoolchildren in TOT will be punished for Ukrainian - CNSAugust 26, 01:35 AM • 17840 views
Germany accused a US Department of Defense contractor of spying for China02:44 AM • 10528 views
Music Yoga Day and International Actor's Day: what else is celebrated on August 2603:18 AM • 11690 views
Remains of ancient human ancestor "Lucy" shown for the first time in Europe04:58 AM • 11888 views
Publications
Shareholders of banks being withdrawn from the market are forced to seek justice at the ECHR08:06 AM • 784 views
2025 Academic Year: What Changes in the Educational Program Await Students06:24 AM • 12114 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 91838 views
Instead of cheaper medicines - pharmacy closures. Who benefits from the destruction of the pharmaceutical market and why?
Exclusive
August 25, 01:29 PM • 110189 views
Waxing Moon will encourage active actions: astro-forecast for August 25 – 31
Exclusive
August 25, 06:07 AM • 197366 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Steve Witkoff
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Europe
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
An unknown phenomenon was recorded at night in the sky over UkrainePhoto06:39 AM • 4088 views
"Greedy" Zoë Kravitz: a new romance with Harry Styles or another Hollywood scandal?PhotoAugust 25, 02:33 PM • 14385 views
Pumpkin in the lead role: 5 original recipes for autumnPhotoAugust 25, 02:18 PM • 91838 views
The Eiffel Tower lit up in blue and yellow in honor of Ukraine's Independence DayPhotoAugust 24, 08:41 PM • 62056 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideoAugust 22, 02:39 PM • 98825 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Oil
United States dollar
Ammunition
World War II

Ukraine has returned another child from occupation; she will study at a Ukrainian university

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1356 views

As part of Bring Kids Back UA, a child who had been under occupation for years has been returned. She is preparing to study at a Ukrainian university.

Ukraine has returned another child from occupation; she will study at a Ukrainian university

Another child, who had been under occupation for years, has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Now she is with her relatives, safe, and preparing to study at a Ukrainian university. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

"Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to return another one of our children from the temporarily occupied territories," Yermak wrote.

Despite years of living under constant pressure and restrictions, according to the Head of the Presidential Office, the girl did not lose touch with Ukraine: she continued to study remotely at a Ukrainian school, dreamed of education and a future in a free Ukraine.

As Yermak reported, today the girl is already safe, with her relatives, receiving the necessary support, and preparing to enter a Ukrainian university.

The President's Office expressed special gratitude to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, which actively participated in the return process.

Recall

Earlier, three children and a young man, taken by the occupiers from the Oleshky orphanage-boarding school, were returned to Ukraine. The return took place with the mediation of the State of Qatar and the team of the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office.

Thanks to Bring Kids Back UA, 1378 Ukrainian children deported by Russians have been returned home. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that up to 1.5 million children in the temporarily occupied territories remain at risk of deportation.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar in Ukraine
Education
Child
Office of the President of Ukraine
Oleshky
Andriy Yermak
Qatar
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine