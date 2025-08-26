Ukraine has returned another child from occupation; she will study at a Ukrainian university

Another child, who had been under occupation for years, has been returned to the territory controlled by Ukraine. Now she is with her relatives, safe, and preparing to study at a Ukrainian university. This was reported by the Head of the President's Office, Andriy Yermak, writes UNN.

Details

"Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's initiative Bring Kids Back UA, we managed to return another one of our children from the temporarily occupied territories," Yermak wrote.

Despite years of living under constant pressure and restrictions, according to the Head of the Presidential Office, the girl did not lose touch with Ukraine: she continued to study remotely at a Ukrainian school, dreamed of education and a future in a free Ukraine.

As Yermak reported, today the girl is already safe, with her relatives, receiving the necessary support, and preparing to enter a Ukrainian university.

The President's Office expressed special gratitude to the Ukrainian Network for Children's Rights, which actively participated in the return process.

Recall

Earlier, three children and a young man, taken by the occupiers from the Oleshky orphanage-boarding school, were returned to Ukraine. The return took place with the mediation of the State of Qatar and the team of the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office.

Thanks to Bring Kids Back UA, 1378 Ukrainian children deported by Russians have been returned home. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets reported that up to 1.5 million children in the temporarily occupied territories remain at risk of deportation.