10 children aged 13-17 were returned to Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are two children from the
Oleshky orphanage who were deported by the occupiers.
Ukrainian partisans discovered a Russian army training center in Sevastopol disguised as a diving center and passed on its
coordinates for potential attacks.
Ukrainian partisans conducted a diversion near the occupied Oleshky in Kherson region, destroying three dugouts, trenches, and
Russian warehouses with weapons and food.
An elderly civilian was killed by Russian artillery in the village of Kizomys, Kherson region, on July 9, prompting a criminal
investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war and premeditated murder.
The Ukrainian Danube Shipping Company renamed 23 vessels, replacing their old Soviet names with Ukrainian names associated with
cities on the rivers and seas or those under Russian occupation.