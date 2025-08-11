The Armed Forces of Ukraine attacked the command post of the 85th brigade of the Russian Armed Forces and eliminated its commander in occupied Donetsk region
Kyiv • UNN
The Ukrainian Defense Forces continue to destroy the command posts of the occupying Russian troops. The next target was the command post of the 85th separate motorized rifle brigade of the Russian Armed Forces in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region. According to preliminary data, as a result of a high-precision strike, the brigade commander with the call sign "Dnipro" and five operational personnel were eliminated.
It is reported that more detailed information regarding the consequences of the strike is being clarified.
