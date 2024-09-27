Another 10 Ukrainian children returned home - OP

Another 10 Ukrainian children were returned to the government-controlled territories. Two of them were pupils of the Oleshky orphanage in Kherson region. This was announced by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

"Another 10 of our children are returning home as part of the President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA.

The children are between the ages of 13 and 17. Among the returned children are two children who were residents of the Oleshky Orphanage in Kherson Oblast. The institution was deported by the occupation authorities to Russia. These children with disabilities were subjected to multiple displacements before they ended up in the territory of the now-occupied Skadovsk, from where they had a long journey home," said Yermak.

According to the head of the OP, thanks to the mediation of the State of Qatar, the children were able to return to their families in the government-controlled territories and are now receiving all the necessary assistance for their rehabilitation. Each child has returned to his or her family.

Yermak also thanked the partners for their steadfast support in bringing our little Ukrainians back home and colleagues from the Office and the Ombudsman's team for their coordinated work.

"The President's task is to return every deported child home," he summarized.

