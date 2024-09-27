ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 65369 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 103283 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 166699 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 137673 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 143043 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 139011 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 182076 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112068 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 172642 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104744 views

Actual
Another 10 Ukrainian children returned home - OP

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19658 views

10 children aged 13-17 were returned to Ukraine as part of the Bring Kids Back UA initiative. Among them are two children from the Oleshky orphanage who were deported by the occupiers.

Another 10 Ukrainian children were returned to the government-controlled territories. Two of them were pupils of the Oleshky orphanage in Kherson region. This was announced by the head of the OP Andriy Yermak, reports UNN.

"Another 10 of our children are returning home as part of the President's initiative Bring Kids Back UA.

The children are between the ages of 13 and 17. Among the returned children are two children who were residents of the Oleshky Orphanage in Kherson Oblast. The institution was deported by the occupation authorities to Russia. These children with disabilities were subjected to multiple displacements before they ended up in the territory of the now-occupied Skadovsk, from where they had a long journey home," said Yermak.

According to the head of the OP, thanks to the mediation of the State of Qatar, the children were able to return to their families in the government-controlled territories and are now receiving all the necessary assistance for their rehabilitation. Each child has returned to his or her family.

Yermak also thanked the partners for their steadfast support in bringing our little Ukrainians back home and colleagues from the Office and the Ombudsman's team for their coordinated work.

"The President's task is to return every deported child home," he summarized.

Return of all Ukrainian children and prisoners is possible only after liberation of occupied territories - Lubinets14.09.24, 13:40 • 24065 views

Antonina Tumanova

SocietyWar
oleshkyOleshky
skadovskSkadovsk
andrii-yermakAndriy Yermak
katarQatar
ukraineUkraine
khersonKherson

Contact us about advertising