"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

In Kyiv, the leaders and participants of criminal gangs will be tried. They organized an extensive network that was engaged in shadow finance, forgery of documents, illegal transfer of people abroad and maintenance of "obshchak". The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. This is reported by National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in order to neutralize influential figures of the criminal environment, the police conducted a large-scale special operation in several stages.

At the so-called "gatherings", members of criminal clans decided on the distribution of spheres of control, in particular in the part of illegal transfer of people abroad, return of "debts" and establishment of the order of filling the so-called "obshchak" - the national police said in a statement.

As law enforcement officers found out, the groups agreed among themselves on control over various areas of the criminal environment and established a mechanism for the distribution of illegal financial revenues.

They sent convicts to the "obshchak" and provided them with various benefits in the colonies. The leaders of the groups spread their criminal influence to the capital and several regions - Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv. During 2023-2024, representatives of criminal groups held several criminal gatherings in hotels and restaurants in the capital to resolve disputes. They were also attended by leaders and "authorities" of the criminal world, in particular, a confidant of the "thief in law" nicknamed "Kutsu", a "criminal authority", and the "thief in law" nicknamed Lavas-ogly Batumsky joined online - the latter were invited as "arbitrators" - law enforcement officers said.

Among the schemes that the operatives exposed was the sale of fake documents that allowed to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad. For these services, the criminals received about 9 million hryvnias.

According to the National Police, at some point a conflict broke out between the groups over money: one of the parties demanded the return of tens of thousands of dollars to the "obshchak" and even threatened to forcibly seize cars from the "opponents" as compensation.

To stop the activities of criminal groups, law enforcement officers implemented several stages of a special operation. In May 2024, they conducted more than 40 searches, where, among other things, they seized weapons, ammunition, fake documents, seals of government bodies and cash - a total of more than 70,000 dollars.

Then, according to Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code, they detained a "criminal authority", two leaders of criminal groups and two of their members.

In October of the same year, the police detained another suspect - a 24-year-old resident of Chernihiv region, who was acting under the cover of a criminal "thief in law".

Currently, the pre-trial investigation has been completed. The indictment against eight members of the groups has been sent to the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported about the suspicion to the organizer of the criminal "gathering" and two "thieves in law" for spreading criminal influence in Ukraine in general and in a correctional institution in particular. Among the suspects are natives of Georgia, Kazakhstan and a citizen of the Russian Federation.

Two "thieves in law" have been notified of suspicion of spreading criminal influence