Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM • 13494 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 29342 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 31868 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 52209 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 62593 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 59862 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 63903 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68060 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 115536 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40160 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

Kyiv • UNN

 • 394 views

Law enforcement officers conducted a large-scale special operation against influential representatives of the criminal world. The criminals organized a branched network that was engaged in shadow finance, forgery of documents, illegal smuggling of people abroad and maintaining the "common fund".

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

In Kyiv, the leaders and participants of criminal gangs will be tried. They organized an extensive network that was engaged in shadow finance, forgery of documents, illegal transfer of people abroad and maintenance of "obshchak". The perpetrators face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property. This is reported by National Police of Ukraine, reports UNN.  

Details

It is noted that in order to neutralize influential figures of the criminal environment, the police conducted a large-scale special operation in several stages.

At the so-called "gatherings", members of criminal clans decided on the distribution of spheres of control, in particular in the part of illegal transfer of people abroad, return of "debts" and establishment of the order of filling the so-called "obshchak"

- the national police said in a statement.

As law enforcement officers found out, the groups agreed among themselves on control over various areas of the criminal environment and established a mechanism for the distribution of illegal financial revenues.

They sent convicts to the "obshchak" and provided them with various benefits in the colonies. The leaders of the groups spread their criminal influence to the capital and several regions - Sumy, Chernihiv and Kyiv. During 2023-2024, representatives of criminal groups held several criminal gatherings in hotels and restaurants in the capital to resolve disputes. They were also attended by leaders and "authorities" of the criminal world, in particular, a confidant of the "thief in law" nicknamed "Kutsu", a "criminal authority", and the "thief in law" nicknamed Lavas-ogly Batumsky joined online - the latter were invited as "arbitrators"

- law enforcement officers said.

Among the schemes that the operatives exposed was the sale of fake documents that allowed to evade mobilization and illegally travel abroad. For these services, the criminals received about 9 million hryvnias.

According to the National Police, at some point a conflict broke out between the groups over money: one of the parties demanded the return of tens of thousands of dollars to the "obshchak" and even threatened to forcibly seize cars from the "opponents" as compensation.

To stop the activities of criminal groups, law enforcement officers implemented several stages of a special operation. In May 2024, they conducted more than 40 searches, where, among other things, they seized weapons, ammunition, fake documents, seals of government bodies and cash - a total of more than 70,000 dollars.

Then, according to Art. 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code, they detained a "criminal authority", two leaders of criminal groups and two of their members.

In October of the same year, the police detained another suspect - a 24-year-old resident of Chernihiv region, who was acting under the cover of a criminal "thief in law".

Currently, the pre-trial investigation has been completed. The indictment against eight members of the groups has been sent to the Dnipro District Court of Kyiv. They face up to 12 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Let us remind you

The Office of the Prosecutor General reported about the suspicion to the organizer of the criminal "gathering" and two "thieves in law" for spreading criminal influence in Ukraine in general and in a correctional institution in particular. Among the suspects are natives of Georgia, Kazakhstan and a citizen of the Russian Federation.  

Two "thieves in law" have been notified of suspicion of spreading criminal influence14.03.25, 12:19 • 15931 view

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
Sumy Oblast
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Kazakhstan
Georgia
Kyiv
