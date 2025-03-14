Two "thieves in law" have been notified of suspicion of spreading criminal influence
Kyiv • UNN
Irakli Khutu and Omar Ufimsky have been notified of suspicion of participating in a "gathering" and spreading influence in a correctional facility. They were resolving issues of redistribution of spheres of influence.
"Thieves in law" Irakli Khutu and Omar Ufimsky received suspicion for participating in the "gathering" and spreading criminal influence in the Kryvyi Rih correctional institution. The leaders were involved in resolving the conflict in the criminal environment, reports UNN with reference to National Police.
Details
The investigation established that on the territory of the Kryvyi Rih penal institution, criminal authorities resolved the issue of redistribution of spheres of influence. They also resolved the issue of conflict between the "overseers" in the institution.
Since the participants of the criminal meeting could not independently reach a final agreement, they turned to two "criminals in law" for help — Irakli Khutu and Omar Ufimsky.
It is known that 44-year-old Khutu has a significant influence in criminal circles and mostly he has the last word in decision-making. In particular, this concerns the resolution of conflicts between criminals in places of deprivation of liberty.
His 68-year-old partner Omar Ufimsky is known for his close ties with criminal Russian and Chechen groups. Based on the collected evidence, both "thieves in law" involved in the crime have been notified of suspicion in absentia.
Addition
In Odesa, an unknown man shot a passerby in the Primorsky district, as a result of which the man died. UNN found out that the deceased is activist Demyan Hanul.
Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko reported that a special group of the Ministry of Internal Affairs has left for Odesa to investigate this incident. He also denied information that the shooter was in military uniform.