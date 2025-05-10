8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

$41.510.07
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

France will use frozen Russian assets to finance the maintenance of Caesar guns in Ukraine - media

May 9, 05:05 PM

Russian prisoners of war will pay taxes in Ukraine. The Cabinet of Ministers has approved the relevant project

May 9, 05:07 PM

In Zakarpattia, a priest of the UOC (MP) and his friend walked through the village in Soviet military uniform

May 9, 05:18 PM

In Narva, on the border with Russia, a poster with Putin depicted as Hitler was displayed.

May 9, 05:24 PM

The US and Europe are completing work on a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Ukraine and the Russian Federation - Media

May 9, 05:30 PM
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 115454 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM
Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM
8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

A joint operation by the SBU and the SBGS exposed a criminal group that organized the illegal departure of men of conscription age abroad. The route ran through Moldova, and the fee was from 8 thousand dollars.

8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

Border guards, together with employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), exposed a criminal group that helped conscripts illegally travel abroad. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that operatives of the internal and own security department for the Kherson and Odesa detachments of the SBGS, together with employees of the SBU, exposed a criminal group that helped conscripts illegally travel outside the country. Four organizers were detained - just during the preparation of the group for an illegal "trip" abroad.

The route ran from Mykolaiv region to Odesa region, and then, bypassing official checkpoints across the state border, to the Transnistrian region of Moldova, which is under the control of Russia. They took payment in cryptocurrency - from $8,000 per person 

- the State Border Guard Service said in a statement. 

According to the SBGS, they were recruited through Telegram channels, where they openly advertised their services.

Law enforcement officers tracked them down in time. All detainees were notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

Let us remind you

Border guards in Mohyliv-Podilskyi exposed a fictitious marriage between a 35-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman for illegal departure. The couple did not know elementary facts about each other; the woman confessed that she received UAH 50,000 for helping to evade mobilization.

About 50 people died in Tisa while trying to escape abroad - State Border Guard Service23.12.24, 08:40 • 14516 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

Crimes and emergencies
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Moldova
