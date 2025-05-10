8 thousand dollars for "freedom": another scheme of illegal border crossing exposed in the South

Border guards, together with employees of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), exposed a criminal group that helped conscripts illegally travel abroad. This is reported by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), reports UNN.

It is noted that operatives of the internal and own security department for the Kherson and Odesa detachments of the SBGS, together with employees of the SBU, exposed a criminal group that helped conscripts illegally travel outside the country. Four organizers were detained - just during the preparation of the group for an illegal "trip" abroad.

The route ran from Mykolaiv region to Odesa region, and then, bypassing official checkpoints across the state border, to the Transnistrian region of Moldova, which is under the control of Russia. They took payment in cryptocurrency - from $8,000 per person - the State Border Guard Service said in a statement.

According to the SBGS, they were recruited through Telegram channels, where they openly advertised their services.

Law enforcement officers tracked them down in time. All detainees were notified of suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

Border guards in Mohyliv-Podilskyi exposed a fictitious marriage between a 35-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman for illegal departure. The couple did not know elementary facts about each other; the woman confessed that she received UAH 50,000 for helping to evade mobilization.

