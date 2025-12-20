In Odesa region, communication partially restored after Russian attacks: what transport can move across the Dniester

Transport links after Russian attacks on transport infrastructure in Odesa region have already been partially restored, people can travel by cars, minibuses and small trucks across the Dniester River, and in the next 48 hours, conditions for movement along usual routes will be further improved, said Deputy Head of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

About communication

Transport links have already been partially restored, people can travel by cars, minibuses and small trucks across the Dniester River. In the next 48 hours, conditions for movement along usual routes will be further improved. - Mykyta wrote.

About cash and the work of banks and post offices

"The stable operation of financial institutions has been restored. Banks are operating normally, all ATMs are provided with cash. Post offices have resumed work according to schedule, pensions, other payments and correspondence are delivered normally," said the deputy head of the OP.

About food and fuel

"Grocery stores have resumed the supply of products and goods. Everything necessary for people is on the shelves of retail chains. Logistics for fuel supply to gas stations has been formed. All types of fuel are available in the network of gas stations," Mykyta said.

About the work of emergency services

"Emergency services, police and others are working in an enhanced mode, ensuring law and order on the ground," the deputy head of the OP said.

