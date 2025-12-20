$42.340.00
"We stand where we stand" - Zelenskyy on the issue of territories in a peace agreement
Exclusive
05:18 PM • 5128 views
In Dnipropetrovsk region, the TCR accidentally tried to "busify" a people's deputy
05:00 PM • 7808 views
Budget-friendly gifts: ideas to help you save money
04:36 PM • 6182 views
No preconditions seen: the government responded whether fuel prices will change due to Russian strikes on Odesa region
02:15 PM • 11619 views
Elections were discussed with US, they probably know how to help with security, and MFA is already dealing with infrastructure abroad - Zelenskyy
December 20, 11:29 AM • 20968 views
In Russia, the “ground sank” again: this time along with the main gas pipelinePhoto
December 20, 10:44 AM • 24615 views
The number of victims of the Russian attack on Odesa has increased: the occupiers also attacked the port of Pivdennyi
December 20, 09:25 AM • 24509 views
SBU long-range drones destroyed two Russian Su-27s at Belbek airfield in CrimeaPhoto
December 20, 08:51 AM • 23850 views
Power outages on December 20: Russians cut off power to consumers in four regions of Ukraine
December 20, 07:13 AM • 19513 views
Defense Forces hit Russian ship "Okhotnik" and Lukoil platform in the Caspian Sea
In Odesa region, communication partially restored after Russian attacks: what transport can move across the Dniester

Kyiv • UNN

 • 54 views

In Odesa region, transport links have been partially restored after Russian attacks, allowing cars, minibuses, and small trucks to cross the Dniester. Banks, post offices, and supplies of food and fuel have also resumed operations, and emergency services are working in an enhanced mode.

In Odesa region, communication partially restored after Russian attacks: what transport can move across the Dniester

Transport links after Russian attacks on transport infrastructure in Odesa region have already been partially restored, people can travel by cars, minibuses and small trucks across the Dniester River, and in the next 48 hours, conditions for movement along usual routes will be further improved, said Deputy Head of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta on Saturday in Telegram, writes UNN.

About communication

Transport links have already been partially restored, people can travel by cars, minibuses and small trucks across the Dniester River. In the next 48 hours, conditions for movement along usual routes will be further improved.

- Mykyta wrote.

About cash and the work of banks and post offices

"The stable operation of financial institutions has been restored. Banks are operating normally, all ATMs are provided with cash. Post offices have resumed work according to schedule, pensions, other payments and correspondence are delivered normally," said the deputy head of the OP.

About food and fuel

"Grocery stores have resumed the supply of products and goods. Everything necessary for people is on the shelves of retail chains. Logistics for fuel supply to gas stations has been formed. All types of fuel are available in the network of gas stations," Mykyta said.

About the work of emergency services

"Emergency services, police and others are working in an enhanced mode, ensuring law and order on the ground," the deputy head of the OP said.

Julia Shramko

