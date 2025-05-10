Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

On Saturday, May 10, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Donald Tusk and Keir Starmer, and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing." This is reported by UNN with reference to the Chancellery of the Prime Minister of Poland on social network X.

Details

French President Macron, Polish and British Prime Ministers Tusk and Starmer, and German Chancellor Merz arrived in Kyiv for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing."

The European leaders were met by Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha and Head of the Presidential Office Andriy Yermak. Also present was the Chairman of the Board of Ukrzaliznytsia Oleksandr Pertsovskyi.

Reminder

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of the willing" in Ukraine on May 10. The meeting will discuss security guarantees and strengthening the security architecture in Europe.