Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

Kyiv • UNN

Andriy Yermak announced negotiations with the US regarding a ceasefire and the implementation of agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump. They also discussed strengthening economic partnership.

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

Ukraine and the United States discussed a ceasefire, the implementation of agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, and further strengthening of economic partnership. This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details 

It is noted that in continuation of the recent conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump, Yermak held consultations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and representatives of the American leader's administration. 

In particular, in addition to Rubio, US President's Special Representatives Stephen Witcoff and General Keith Kellogg participated in the discussion. 

The Ukrainian side was also represented by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov. 

The main attention was paid to the issue of ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement. They focused separately on the importance of implementing the points agreed upon by our presidents.  The ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the agreement on economic partnership with the USA was highly appreciated. This is a historic document that opens a new stage in our relations and creates additional opportunities for strengthening Ukrainian-American cooperation 

- writes the head of the OP.

Recall 

On May 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had a "good conversation" with the President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump. The parties welcomed the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the agreement on economic partnership. They also discussed the need for further efforts for the sake of peace, in particular specific steps that can be taken. 

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

EconomyPolitics
Rustem Umerov
Marco Rubio
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
