Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

Ukraine and the United States discussed a ceasefire, the implementation of agreements between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, and further strengthening of economic partnership. This was stated by the head of the President's Office Andriy Yermak in Telegram, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that in continuation of the recent conversation between Zelenskyy and Trump, Yermak held consultations with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and representatives of the American leader's administration.

In particular, in addition to Rubio, US President's Special Representatives Stephen Witcoff and General Keith Kellogg participated in the discussion.

The Ukrainian side was also represented by Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

The main attention was paid to the issue of ceasefire and prospects for peaceful settlement. They focused separately on the importance of implementing the points agreed upon by our presidents. The ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine of the agreement on economic partnership with the USA was highly appreciated. This is a historic document that opens a new stage in our relations and creates additional opportunities for strengthening Ukrainian-American cooperation - writes the head of the OP.

Recall

On May 8, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that he had a "good conversation" with the President of the United States of America (USA) Donald Trump. The parties welcomed the ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the agreement on economic partnership. They also discussed the need for further efforts for the sake of peace, in particular specific steps that can be taken.