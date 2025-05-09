A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

$41.510.07
Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow
02:28 PM • 642 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 8824 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 19509 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 30421 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 48660 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 29557 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 68295 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 47516 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 39720 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

May 8, 08:34 PM • 48210 views

Ukraine is ready for a 30-day ceasefire, even starting today: Zelenskyy had a "good conversation" with Trump

Publications
Exclusives
Poroshenko's son is accused of non-payment of military levy and other taxes amounting to more than UAH 770 million

May 9, 06:25 AM • 17322 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 42511 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33085 views

At the parade in Moscow, Putin mentioned the Russian war in Ukraine with only a few words

May 9, 08:04 AM • 46319 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 38497 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

11:02 AM • 48685 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

10:28 AM • 39263 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 68310 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 136855 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 157288 views
A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

02:23 PM • 930 views

Trump: film tariffs will not affect James Bond

May 9, 07:58 AM • 33633 views

"Will not sell a single toy in the US": Trump threatens Barbie creator with 100% duty

May 9, 07:13 AM • 43058 views

GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

May 8, 09:29 AM • 145075 views

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

May 8, 08:37 AM • 157913 views
A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

Rapper A$AP Rocky has confirmed that the name of his third child, whom he is expecting with Rihanna, will also begin with the letter "R", like the names of their older children – RZA and Riot Rose.

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

Just days after singer Rihanna showed off her rounded belly at the Met Gala, her husband, rapper A$AP Rocky, hinted at what the couple's third child's name would be, UNN reports, citing Pagesix.

Details

On May 7, during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the 36-year-old rapper was asked what name the couple would choose for their third child.

"Your first two children have names starting with the letter "R", obviously you and Rihanna have names starting with the letter "R", so will the third child have a name starting with the letter "R"?" the host asked the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

"Of course," he replied.

Addition

Rakim and Rihanna are already proud parents to son RZA, who turns 3 on Tuesday, and Riot Rose, who is 1 year old.

Recall

The Met Gala 2025 was held in New York, dedicated to the exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". The news of the evening was that Rihanna appeared on the Met Gala runway, announcing that she is pregnant with her third child by A$AP Rocky, co-chair of the event.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

UNN Lite
New York City
