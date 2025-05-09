A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

Just days after singer Rihanna showed off her rounded belly at the Met Gala, her husband, rapper A$AP Rocky, hinted at what the couple's third child's name would be, UNN reports, citing Pagesix.

Details

On May 7, during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," the 36-year-old rapper was asked what name the couple would choose for their third child.

"Your first two children have names starting with the letter "R", obviously you and Rihanna have names starting with the letter "R", so will the third child have a name starting with the letter "R"?" the host asked the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers.

"Of course," he replied.

Addition

Rakim and Rihanna are already proud parents to son RZA, who turns 3 on Tuesday, and Riot Rose, who is 1 year old.

Recall

The Met Gala 2025 was held in New York, dedicated to the exhibition "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style". The news of the evening was that Rihanna appeared on the Met Gala runway, announcing that she is pregnant with her third child by A$AP Rocky, co-chair of the event.