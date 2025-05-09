$41.510.07
How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary
Exclusive
03:09 PM • 11713 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

02:28 PM • 21288 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

01:51 PM • 26739 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
11:52 AM • 35221 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

11:44 AM • 45686 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
11:02 AM • 71668 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
10:23 AM • 36040 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

Exclusive
May 9, 07:57 AM • 82578 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones

Exclusive
May 9, 06:00 AM • 48551 views

Yuzhanina: After amendments to the Tax Code, marketplaces will be obliged to fully identify sellers

Exclusive
May 9, 05:39 AM • 40307 views

Europe Day 2025: What to expect from the visit of European ministers on May 9

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4326 views

Four industry-changing games have been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame: Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake. The winners were selected from 12 finalists.

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame
x.com/museumofplay

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake have been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, honoring games that challenged players and changed the industry, UNN writes, citing AP.

Details

Newcomers to the list are Defender, a 1981 arcade game that raised the bar for difficulty; Tamagotchi, digital pets that combined toys and video games; GoldenEye 007, whose four-person mode influenced the multiplayer games that followed; and Quake, which debuted in 1996 with a 3D engine that became the new standard for the industry.

The winners were selected from 12 finalists, including Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Frogger, Golden Tee, Harvest Moon, Mattel Football, and NBA 2K.

The Hall of Fame annually recognizes arcade, console, computer, portable, and mobile games that have influenced the video game industry or pop culture.

Additions

The World Video Game Hall of Fame is located at the Strong National Museum of Play. Anyone can nominate a video game for consideration. Museum staff names 12 finalists each year and collects votes from experts and fans before announcing the winners.

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 28.04.25, 11:46 • 99155 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureTechnologiesUNN Lite
