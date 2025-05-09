Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake have been inducted into the World Video Game Hall of Fame, honoring games that challenged players and changed the industry, UNN writes, citing AP.

Details

Newcomers to the list are Defender, a 1981 arcade game that raised the bar for difficulty; Tamagotchi, digital pets that combined toys and video games; GoldenEye 007, whose four-person mode influenced the multiplayer games that followed; and Quake, which debuted in 1996 with a 3D engine that became the new standard for the industry.

The winners were selected from 12 finalists, including Age of Empires, Angry Birds, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, Frogger, Golden Tee, Harvest Moon, Mattel Football, and NBA 2K.

The Hall of Fame annually recognizes arcade, console, computer, portable, and mobile games that have influenced the video game industry or pop culture.

Additions

The World Video Game Hall of Fame is located at the Strong National Museum of Play. Anyone can nominate a video game for consideration. Museum staff names 12 finalists each year and collects votes from experts and fans before announcing the winners.

