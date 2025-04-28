OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

$41.750.06
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive
05:58 AM • 41032 views

A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5

April 27, 07:17 PM • 42458 views

Ukraine and the United States have agreed on an important point of the agreement on mineral resources: details from Shmyhal

Exclusive
April 27, 04:20 PM • 47516 views

About 40-45 Ukrainian athletes will be able to win Olympic licenses for the right to participate in the Winter Olympic Games - NOC

Exclusive
April 27, 05:03 AM • 75756 views

Anniversary of "Ramstein": challenges and transformations that the format has undergone

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126358 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 11:58 AM • 104211 views

General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine refuted Russian claims about the end of fighting in the Kursk region: the operation continues

April 26, 11:19 AM • 74201 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 151992 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 68756 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 53564 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Publications
Exclusives
Popular news

The military showed how the drones of border guards destroy enemy ammunition depots and equipment of the occupiers

April 28, 01:26 AM • 30051 views

The Kremlin is undermining Trump's efforts to establish lasting peace – ISW

April 28, 01:50 AM • 31140 views

Netanyahu called for the dismantling of all Iranian nuclear infrastructure

April 28, 02:08 AM • 28784 views

In Russian Bryansk, one person died as a result of a UAV attack, cars and a residential building were on fire - Russian media

April 28, 03:17 AM • 33822 views

Foreign peacekeepers in Ukraine: Britain warned of the risk of lawsuits from Russia regarding human rights - The Telegraph

04:19 AM • 33590 views
A week of trials and inspiration: astrological forecast for April 28 – May 5
Exclusive

05:58 AM • 40990 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 151965 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 127253 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 155059 views

"Trakhtibidokh", forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 204632 views
"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

08:56 AM • 10086 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

08:46 AM • 10396 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 126312 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 49098 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 84169 views
OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9600 views

The names of the new inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2025 have been announced. Among them are hip-hop duo OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and indie rock band The White Stripes.

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the names of those inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025, including the famous hip-hop duo OutKast, the performer of the hit "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" Cyndi Lauper, and the leading indie rock band The White Stripes, writes UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

The inductees in the performers category also included the English rock supergroup Bad Company, Chubby Checker, who plays "King of the Twist", English rock-blues singer Joe Cocker, and the grunge band Soundgarden.

Meanwhile, others have been inducted into the Hall of Fame through special committee categories, including the Musical Influence Award, which honors the hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa and singer-songwriter Warren Zevon. The Musical Excellence Award was presented to Tom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award (named after the co-founder of Atlantic Records) was presented to Lenny Waronker.

"Each of these participants created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to forever change the course of rock and roll," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. - Their music gave voice to generations and influenced countless artists who followed in their footsteps."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction - 2025 will take place on November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on Disney+, and a special edition on ABC will be released later and will be available on Hulu the next day.

New rules on voting and AI have been established for the Oscars22.04.25, 12:10 • 5066 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

CultureNews of the WorldUNN Lite
