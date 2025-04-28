OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced the names of those inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2025, including the famous hip-hop duo OutKast, the performer of the hit "Girls Just Want to Have Fun" Cyndi Lauper, and the leading indie rock band The White Stripes, writes UNN with reference to Deadline.

Details

The inductees in the performers category also included the English rock supergroup Bad Company, Chubby Checker, who plays "King of the Twist", English rock-blues singer Joe Cocker, and the grunge band Soundgarden.

Meanwhile, others have been inducted into the Hall of Fame through special committee categories, including the Musical Influence Award, which honors the hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa and singer-songwriter Warren Zevon. The Musical Excellence Award was presented to Tom Bell, Nicky Hopkins and Carol Kaye, and the Ahmet Ertegun Award (named after the co-founder of Atlantic Records) was presented to Lenny Waronker.

"Each of these participants created their own sound and attitude that had a profound impact on culture and helped to forever change the course of rock and roll," said John Sykes, chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. - Their music gave voice to generations and influenced countless artists who followed in their footsteps."

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction - 2025 will take place on November 8 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles and will be broadcast live on Disney+, and a special edition on ABC will be released later and will be available on Hulu the next day.

