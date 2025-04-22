New rules on voting and AI have been established for the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on April 21 that its members will now be required to watch all nominated films in each category in order to be eligible to vote for the Oscars. The Academy has also put forward several new rules regarding artificial intelligence, refugee filmmakers and casting. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

"Oscar" voters will no longer be able to skip watching some of the nominated films. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that its members will now be required to watch all nominated films in each category in order to be eligible to vote in the final round of Oscar voting. Until now, those who voted for the "Oscar" were only encouraged to watch the nominees and vote in the categories in which they felt appropriate," the publication said.

In recent years, which films are watched by members of the academy has been seen as a factor indicating victory. However, members of the commission often admitted that they simply did not have time to watch other films.

New rules for nominees

In the category "Best International Film", the Academy will now allow filmmakers with refugee status to apply for nomination from the country in which they actually reside. But the rules for participation are changing. Most of the team working on the film must be located and work in the country from which the film is submitted.

"The country submitting the film must confirm that creative control over the film was largely in the hands of citizens, residents, or persons with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country," the new provision states.

The publication notes that the change in rules will not change the prospects of receiving an "Oscar" for filmmakers who remained in their countries. They also did not change the rules regarding the admission of films to the nomination by selection committees.

Artificial intelligence in cinema

The Academy has ruled that the use of artificial intelligence tools "neither promotes nor harms the chances of nomination." In this year's Oscar competition, Brady Corbet's "Brutalist" became the subject of controversy after his editor claimed that artificial intelligence was used to improve the Hungarian dialogue of stars Adrien Brody (who eventually won the award for best male role) and Felicity Jones (who was nominated for best female role second plan).

"The Academy and each branch will evaluate achievements, taking into account the degree to which a person was at the center of creative authorship when choosing which film to award," the academy said on Monday.

Casting for an Oscar nomination

The Film Academy has also established some rules for casting for an Oscar nomination. After a round of voting to determine a short list of 10 films, members of the teams that worked on these films will be invited to a presentation of their works, where they will participate in a discussion.

We will add that next year the Oscar ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026.

Earlier

UNN wrote that after many years, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences largely ignored stunt art, this new category is planned to be added to the "Oscars". The Academy announced that it intends to start awarding "Oscar" statuettes for stunt design, starting with films released in 2027, the 100th anniversary of the awards ceremony.