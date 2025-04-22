New rules on voting and AI have been established for the Oscars

$41.380.02
The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday
08:27 AM • 7404 views

The Vatican has announced the date of the Pope's funeral: the ceremony will take place on Saturday

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 23057 views

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU

April 21, 04:24 PM • 47617 views

Ukraine, Britain, France, and the USA will hold talks in London on Wednesday - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
April 21, 02:32 PM • 140561 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope

April 21, 01:43 PM • 77321 views

Syrskyi: Russians are trying to dislodge Defense Forces from the Kursk region and capture border territories of Sumy region, the enemy's offensive has been thwarted

Exclusive
April 21, 01:37 PM • 68829 views

In the Rada, they are against the transfer of NAAS land to the State Property Fund, as this will lead to the undermining of food and economic security

Exclusive
April 21, 01:18 PM • 64268 views

From 6 museums in deoccupied regions, Russia stole almost 35,000 exhibits - Ministry of Culture

Exclusive
April 21, 01:11 PM • 40282 views

The Rada demands an audit of state lands transferred to the State Property Fund for further lease

Exclusive
April 21, 12:22 PM • 31821 views

The State Employment Center told which professions are currently most in demand

April 21, 10:05 AM • 83835 views

Who Will Sit on the Holy See After Pope Francis: Main Contenders and Election Rules

Popular news

British scientists filmed an "alcohol party" of chimpanzees feasting on fermented fruits

April 22, 12:14 AM • 25371 views

Almost 80 firefighters extinguished fires in Odesa: photo details from the State Emergency Service

April 22, 12:32 AM • 46380 views

Trump announced a plan for a peaceful settlement of the war in Ukraine: NY Post learned what the administration says about the issue of "land"

05:22 AM • 28413 views

A night attack by Russia affected one district of the Kyiv region: the consequences have been shown

06:01 AM • 23426 views

Air defense systems are operating in the Kyiv region amid the threat of enemy drones

07:13 AM • 9926 views
Publications

Presidential elections in Romania: risks for Ukraine and division in the EU
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 23057 views

"They are passionate about their work": expert on the threat of destruction of Ukrainian science due to the seizure of NAAS lands

April 21, 03:15 PM • 64814 views

Sviatoslav Shevchuk and Mykola Bychok: Expert told if there is a chance for Ukrainian Catholic hierarchs to become Pope
Exclusive

April 21, 02:32 PM • 140561 views

Apple in the shadows: how the grey market for electronics hits the budgets of Ukraine, the EU, and the US

April 21, 02:13 PM • 55506 views

What to do in the garden in May: tasks that cannot be missed

April 21, 12:52 PM • 62270 views
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Donald Trump

Pope Francis

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ursula von der Leyen

Ivan Fedorov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Rome

UNN Lite

Michael Bay and Sydney Sweeney are working on an adaptation of the iconic game OutRun for Universal - Deadline

07:54 AM • 5100 views

Hailey Bieber shared touching photos with son Jack on Easter

April 21, 01:36 PM • 29324 views

Jewellery worth €10 million stolen: ‘Kim Kardashian's ‘grandfathers’ robbers to stand trial

April 21, 12:58 PM • 32522 views

John Cena Surpassed Everyone at WrestleMania: 17th Champion Title

April 21, 12:03 PM • 29742 views

Fans are again concerned about Justin Bieber's condition after strange behavior at a Coachella party

April 21, 09:54 AM • 62933 views
New rules on voting and AI have been established for the Oscars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1056 views

The Film Academy is changing the voting rules: members must watch all films. New provisions have been introduced regarding AI, refugee directors and casting.

New rules on voting and AI have been established for the Oscars

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on April 21 that its members will now be required to watch all nominated films in each category in order to be eligible to vote for the Oscars. The Academy has also put forward several new rules regarding artificial intelligence, refugee filmmakers and casting. This is reported by UNN with reference to AP.

Details

"Oscar" voters will no longer be able to skip watching some of the nominated films. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced on Monday that its members will now be required to watch all nominated films in each category in order to be eligible to vote in the final round of Oscar voting. Until now, those who voted for the "Oscar" were only encouraged to watch the nominees and vote in the categories in which they felt appropriate," the publication said.

In recent years, which films are watched by members of the academy has been seen as a factor indicating victory. However, members of the commission often admitted that they simply did not have time to watch other films.

New rules for nominees

In the category "Best International Film", the Academy will now allow filmmakers with refugee status to apply for nomination from the country in which they actually reside. But the rules for participation are changing. Most of the team working on the film must be located and work in the country from which the film is submitted.

"The country submitting the film must confirm that creative control over the film was largely in the hands of citizens, residents, or persons with refugee or asylum status in the submitting country," the new provision states.

The publication notes that the change in rules will not change the prospects of receiving an "Oscar" for filmmakers who remained in their countries. They also did not change the rules regarding the admission of films to the nomination by selection committees.

Artificial intelligence in cinema

The Academy has ruled that the use of artificial intelligence tools "neither promotes nor harms the chances of nomination." In this year's Oscar competition, Brady Corbet's "Brutalist" became the subject of controversy after his editor claimed that artificial intelligence was used to improve the Hungarian dialogue of stars Adrien Brody (who eventually won the award for best male role) and Felicity Jones (who was nominated for best female role second plan).

"The Academy and each branch will evaluate achievements, taking into account the degree to which a person was at the center of creative authorship when choosing which film to award," the academy said on Monday.

Casting for an Oscar nomination

The Film Academy has also established some rules for casting for an Oscar nomination. After a round of voting to determine a short list of 10 films, members of the teams that worked on these films will be invited to a presentation of their works, where they will participate in a discussion.

We will add that next year the Oscar ceremony will take place on March 15, 2026.

Earlier

UNN wrote that after many years, when the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences largely ignored stunt art, this new category is planned to be added to the "Oscars". The Academy announced that it intends to start awarding "Oscar" statuettes for stunt design, starting with films released in 2027, the 100th anniversary of the awards ceremony.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

CultureMultimedia
