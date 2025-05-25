Miley Cyrus confessed how filming the video on the Walk of Fame ended for her in intensive care

American singer and actress Miley Cyrus revealed shocking details from the filming of her music video, which ended for her with an intensive care unit in the hospital due to an infection she contracted.

This is reported by UNN with reference to FoxNews.

Details

During her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Thursday, 32-year-old Miley Cyrus shared a little-known fact from her life: filming the glamorous music video Something Beautiful on the Hollywood Walk of Fame ended with a hospital bed for her.

I shot this video in October (2024), and in November on Thanksgiving I was put in the intensive care unit for a moment — just for a moment - the singer confessed.

The star of the hit Wrecking Ball recalled riding on the Walk of Fame, and then felt that something terrible was happening to her leg.

I caught something. My leg started to disintegrate… in the kneecap area. And then the doctor says: "Do you have any idea why you have such a severe infection on your kneecap?" - Cyrus explained.

She emphasized that even an experienced surgeon was stunned by the appearance of the infection:

So that the surgeon looks at you and says: "Ew…" They open corpses. They do brain surgery! And here I am — and they say I'm disgusting

Cyrus said she shot her music video on the Walk of Fame in the middle of the night to avoid high costs.

I had a big dream and a small budget. Well, I had a pretty good budget, but I spent it on my clothes – she laughed.

This is not her only health adventure in the past year.

Reference

Earlier, Cyrus shared the story of a ruptured ovarian cyst while recording a New Year's party she hosted with Dolly Parton.

I had a medical emergency, a ruptured ovarian cyst, and we didn't know exactly what was going on… but it was quite traumatic… extremely painful, and I still played in the show… it was very difficult for me - Cyrus confessed in an interview with Zane Lowe.

“I gave them the freedom to be themselves": Miley Cyrus talks about her influence on young artists