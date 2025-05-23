The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks
Kyiv • UNN
The National Police, together with the SBU, prevented more than 10 attempted terrorist attacks. There has also been a decrease in the number of attempts by Russians to recruit children to commit terrorist attacks.
In Ukraine, law enforcement officers have stepped up security measures near police stations to counter terrorist attacks. Currently, there is a decrease in the number of attempted terrorist attacks. This was reported to UNN journalist by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi.
We have strengthened security measures, strengthened the perimeter, strengthened the regime. We have made preliminary barriers, checks with metal detectors in some places, and (we use - ed.) frames in others. We constantly instruct our personnel
He said that together with the SBU, the National Police prevented more than 10 attempted terrorist attacks.
This year, together with the SBU, we have prevented dozens of facts, more than 10 attempted terrorist attacks
In addition, he commented on whether there has been a decrease in the number of attempted terrorist attacks.
So far, yes, (there is a decrease in the number of attempts - ed.), it happens in waves. Very often they recruited our youth, children. We conducted joint activities with the Ministry of Education and other relevant structures about the recruitment of children. We already have approximately 50 cases when children in schools turn to teachers, school safety officers with information that they were trying to recruit
Don't burn your own, “burn” the enemy: SBU calls to report recruitment attempts06.02.25, 11:40 • 26396 views
Context
The SBU reported that the enemy began to use a new tactic: it arranges a remote detonation of an improvised explosive device, when the person installing it is still nearby.
In this way, the Russians actually eliminate the perpetrator "in the dark" in order to remove the witness to the crime and not pay him the promised money.
With the help of this scheme, Russian special services began to send people to carry out terrorist attacks in police stations, TCC.
For example, on March 23, an explosion occurred in the police building in Odesa region. Three law enforcement officers were injured. The explosion occurred after a woman with a package entered the department.
The Security Service of Ukraine qualified the explosion in the police building in Odesa region as an attempted terrorist attack.
Law enforcement officers established the identity of the deceased woman due to the explosion in the police station in Bilyaivka, Odesa region, who could have carried explosives in a package.
The spokeswoman of the National Police of Ukraine, Yuliia Hirdvilis, reported in March that Ukraine plans to strengthen security measures near police stations to counter terrorist attacks. In particular, patrols of territories will be strengthened, and hand-held metal detectors will be used.
The SBU warned parents that Russian special services are recruiting children in Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks.
Recently, the National Police reported that they are observing a decrease in the involvement of children in recruitment by Russians. Almost 50 children contacted the National Police bodies, who reported that unknown persons from fictional accounts contacted them through messengers and social networks, who agitated them to commit arson of cars of servicemen, buildings of state bodies and local authorities, etc.