The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for
12:17 PM • 5332 views

The government has supplemented the list of minerals of national importance: what for

11:54 AM • 15381 views

"He was at home everywhere": Kyiv bids farewell to Maksym Nelipa

Exclusive
11:31 AM • 17512 views

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 23549 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, who ignored two court hearings due to a trip abroad, did not receive permission for it - SAP

09:52 AM • 30178 views

Trump announced the completion of a major prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine

Exclusive
08:36 AM • 38574 views

How to choose a reliable sunscreen for children and adults: dermatologist's advice

07:04 AM • 115622 views

Safety rules for cyclists: what you need to know to avoid accidents

May 23, 06:30 AM • 65526 views

The Vatican is being considered as a platform for negotiations between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, but the Kremlin is against it - Bloomberg

Exclusive
May 22, 02:45 PM • 314070 views

Will there be power outages in the summer? The Ministry of Energy responded

May 22, 01:44 PM • 296148 views

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16434 views

The National Police, together with the SBU, prevented more than 10 attempted terrorist attacks. There has also been a decrease in the number of attempts by Russians to recruit children to commit terrorist attacks.

The National Police has strengthened security measures near departments to counter terrorist attacks

In Ukraine, law enforcement officers have stepped up security measures near police stations to counter terrorist attacks. Currently, there is a decrease in the number of attempted terrorist attacks. This was reported to UNN journalist by the head of the National Police Ivan Vyhivskyi.

We have strengthened security measures, strengthened the perimeter, strengthened the regime. We have made preliminary barriers, checks with metal detectors in some places, and (we use - ed.) frames in others. We constantly instruct our personnel

- said Vyhivskyi.

He said that together with the SBU, the National Police prevented more than 10 attempted terrorist attacks.

This year, together with the SBU, we have prevented dozens of facts, more than 10 attempted terrorist attacks

- said Vyhivskyi.

In addition, he commented on whether there has been a decrease in the number of attempted terrorist attacks.

So far, yes, (there is a decrease in the number of attempts - ed.), it happens in waves. Very often they recruited our youth, children. We conducted joint activities with the Ministry of Education and other relevant structures about the recruitment of children. We already have approximately 50 cases when children in schools turn to teachers, school safety officers with information that they were trying to recruit

- said Vyhivskyi.

Don't burn your own, “burn” the enemy: SBU calls to report recruitment attempts06.02.25, 11:40 • 26396 views

Context

The SBU reported that the enemy began to use a new tactic: it arranges a remote detonation of an improvised explosive device, when the person installing it is still nearby.

In this way, the Russians actually eliminate the perpetrator "in the dark" in order to remove the witness to the crime and not pay him the promised money.

With the help of this scheme, Russian special services began to send people to carry out terrorist attacks in police stations, TCC.

For example, on March 23, an explosion occurred in the police building in Odesa region. Three law enforcement officers were injured. The explosion occurred after a woman with a package entered the department.

The Security Service of Ukraine qualified the explosion in the police building in Odesa region as an attempted terrorist attack.

Law enforcement officers established the identity of the deceased woman due to the explosion in the police station in Bilyaivka, Odesa region, who could have carried explosives in a package.

The spokeswoman of the National Police of Ukraine, Yuliia Hirdvilis, reported in March that Ukraine plans to strengthen security measures near police stations to counter terrorist attacks. In particular, patrols of territories will be strengthened, and hand-held metal detectors will be used.

The SBU warned parents that Russian special services are recruiting children in Ukraine to carry out terrorist attacks.

Recently, the National Police reported that they are observing a decrease in the involvement of children in recruitment by Russians. Almost 50 children contacted the National Police bodies, who reported that unknown persons from fictional accounts contacted them through messengers and social networks, who agitated them to commit arson of cars of servicemen, buildings of state bodies and local authorities, etc.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Crimes and emergencies
Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
