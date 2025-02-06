SBU calls to report attempts to recruit for terrorist attacks against TCC, police, defense forces to SBU chatbot “Burn” FSB officer, reports UNN.

Russian special services have started using a new tactic. They undermine the perpetrators who mine the TCC. They use them “in the dark” and then get rid of them as unnecessary witnesses. To avoid becoming a suicide bomber, report recruitment attempts to the SBU chatbot “Spaly” FSBeshnik - the SBU urged.

Thus, the SBU warns that if a person is offered to “just bring a package” to the TCC, police or other administrative building, it means that they want to kill him or her.

Advice from the SBU to avoid death:

open the chatbot;

write what kind of crime you were offered to commit;

add the recruiter's contacts and any details that will help expose the Russian agency.



The SBU guarantees complete confidentiality, and each report will be carefully processed. Remember. Do not fall for the promises of the Russians - they will eliminate you during the execution of the “task - The SBU emphasizes.

Explosion near the shopping center in Kamianets-Podilskyi: the person who carried out the explosion is dead

Context

The SBU and the National Police identified 497 people who committed arson attacks on Armed Forces vehicles and prepared terrorist attacks with explosives near the shopping center buildings.

The SBU reported that the enemy started using a new tactic: they are remotely detonating an improvised explosive device while the person who installs it is still nearby.

In this way, the Russians are actually eliminating the perpetrator “in the dark”in order to remove the witness to the crime and not pay him the promised money.

Russian special services recruit Ukrainian youth with promises of easy money - CPJ