Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained

Kyiv • UNN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 25057 views

At the training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine's Ground Forces in Chernihiv region, a cadet opened fire on military instructors, as a result of which two sergeants were killed. The police detained the shooter and opened proceedings under the article "premeditated murder".

Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained

At the training ground of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Chernihiv Oblast, a cadet opened fire on military instructors – two sergeants died. The police detained the shooter and opened proceedings under the article "premeditated murder". This is reported by UNN with reference to the National Police.

Details

A message appeared on social networks that at one of the training grounds in Chernihiv Oblast, one of the sergeants opened fire on sergeants, two of whom died. Judging by the preliminary information, it is about the combined-arms Honcharivske training ground of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Chernihiv Oblast.

According to eyewitnesses, as a result of the shots, the sergeants received numerous penetrating gunshot wounds and died on the spot. According to eyewitnesses, the cadet made control shots to the head of each of them. A third serviceman was also shot at, but all four bullets, as indicated, hit the bulletproof vest, which saved his life. He did not receive any bodily injuries.

It is reported that the incident allegedly occurred at the moment when the servicemen were going to the firing line in pairs. The cadet suddenly turned around and opened fire on his instructors from behind.

The police reported that they had detained the shooter.

Yesterday, the police received information that on the territory of the training center, during shooting exercises, a cadet fired automatic weapons at instructors-servicemen. As a result of the injuries received, two servicemen died. The police detained the suspect in accordance with Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine.

- law enforcement officers reported.

Information about the incident has been entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under paragraph 1 of part 2 of Article 115 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Premeditated Murder".

Shot a soldier, committed sabotage and prepared the murder of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration: the court scheduled the case for consideration4/16/25, 8:46 PM • 4463 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

SocietyWarCrimes and emergencies
National Police of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
