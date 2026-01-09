$42.990.27
Zelenskyy: Russia's main tactic is to try to completely "turn off" cities

Kyiv • UNN

 • 456 views

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russia is using the cold weather to target energy facilities, attempting to completely "turn off" cities. He called on city authorities to prepare for countermeasures and thanked rescuers for their prompt work.

Zelenskyy: Russia's main tactic is to try to completely "turn off" cities

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is taking advantage of the cold weather and trying to hit as many of our energy facilities as possible. Russia's main tactic is to try to completely "turn off" cities. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, reports UNN.

Details

"The Russians are taking advantage of the weather – the cold snap – and are trying to hit as many of our energy facilities as possible. It is clear how much they respect America and all diplomacy. (...) Russia's main tactic is to try to completely "turn off" cities. It is important that every city administration understands this goal, the enemy's goal, and prepares for full counteraction, for real work for the sake of the citizens. One should not run away from problems, but solve them, especially when there are resources for this – as in Kyiv. The most financially secure city in Ukraine – and all necessary backup schemes should be in place," Zelenskyy said.

He also thanked the people involved in eliminating the consequences of the strikes, noting that in a matter of hours they do what in other countries sometimes takes days and weeks.

"It is important that there is help everywhere, there are repairs everywhere, maximum efforts to restore electricity and heating to people. I instructed government officials to provide as much information as possible on what and when will be done," the President added.

Recall

In the capital, rescuers have already completed work on eliminating the consequences of the Russian shelling of the city, which occurred on the night of Friday, January 9.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War in UkrainePolitics
