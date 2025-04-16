Shot a soldier, committed sabotage and prepared the murder of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration: the court scheduled the case for consideration

A court in Kharkiv has scheduled for consideration the case of a man suspected of murdering a Ukrainian soldier and attempting to assassinate the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, and the head of the Dergachi City Military Administration, Vyacheslav Zadorenko.

This was reported to a UNN journalist by the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

Details

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that a native of Yevpatoria, recruited by the FSB, will stand trial for treason, the murder of a soldier, and preparing assassinations of Kharkiv region leaders. He faces life imprisonment.