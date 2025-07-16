$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
06:08 PM • 2856 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
05:34 PM • 11238 views
Halushchenko - Minister of Justice, Hrynchuk - Minister of Energy, Uliutin - Minister of Social Policy: "Servant of the People" named candidates for government positions
05:16 PM • 15682 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 24507 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
01:16 PM • 83648 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 51526 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 68198 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 87732 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 90106 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 95364 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
2m/s
65%
745mm
Popular news
Changes to Budget-2025 to increase defense spending: Rada made a moveJuly 16, 09:25 AM • 20148 views
Thunderstorms, hail, and squally winds: dangerous weather to cover seven regionsJuly 16, 09:28 AM • 10511 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 102565 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"July 16, 10:55 AM • 68380 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 78010 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 83681 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 78052 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 237604 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 154607 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 156695 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
Lithuania
Poland
Kharkiv
Slovakia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 102568 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 133603 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 78811 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 94293 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 120938 views
Actual
The Guardian
Facebook
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Airbus A320 series

The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2868 views

All functions of the Ministry of Unity, including issues of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories and IDPs, are transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy. This decision was made against the backdrop of the Cabinet's resignation and the appointment of a new prime minister.

The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity

All functions of the Ministry of Unity are being transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy. This was announced by Yevheniya Kravchuk, a People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and Deputy Head of the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, to a journalist from UNN.

When asked whether it was known which ministry would deal with issues of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories and IDPs, Kravchuk replied: "All functions of the Ministry of Unity are being transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy."

Context

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Shmyhal's resignation means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

Tomorrow, July 17, a new prime minister will be appointed. Then the prime minister will submit proposals for the appointment of new ministers. The President submits proposals for the appointment of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The head of the faction, David Arakhamia, reported that a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction took place with the participation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of state proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. In addition, candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers were presented to the "servants". In particular, Denys Uliutin is a candidate for the post of Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Chernyshov is being dismissed. According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, "his ministry will be merged somewhere so that it doesn't sound like 'liquidation of unity'".

Addition

Earlier, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of UAH 120 million. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intended to pay the bail, despite problems with accounts.

At the same time, the HACC decided not to remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.

On July 2, it became known that UAH 120 million in bail was deposited for Chernyshov, as ordered by the court in the case of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The SAP is studying information from open sources about the companies that posted UAH 120 million in bail for the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Politics
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Oleksiy Chernyshov
David Arakhamia
Ministry of Social Policy of Ukraine
Yulia Svyrydenko
Servant of the People
Verkhovna Rada
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denis Shmyhal
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9