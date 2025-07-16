The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity

All functions of the Ministry of Unity are being transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy. This was announced by Yevheniya Kravchuk, a People's Deputy from "Servant of the People" and Deputy Head of the parliamentary Committee on Humanitarian and Information Policy, to a journalist from UNN.

When asked whether it was known which ministry would deal with issues of reintegration of temporarily occupied territories and IDPs, Kravchuk replied: "All functions of the Ministry of Unity are being transferred to the Ministry of Social Policy."

Context

On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada supported the resignation of Denys Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister of Ukraine.

Shmyhal's resignation means the automatic resignation of the entire Cabinet of Ministers.

Tomorrow, July 17, a new prime minister will be appointed. Then the prime minister will submit proposals for the appointment of new ministers. The President submits proposals for the appointment of the Minister of Defense and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The head of the faction, David Arakhamia, reported that a meeting of the "Servant of the People" faction took place with the participation of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The head of state proposed Yulia Svyrydenko to head the government. In addition, candidates for positions in the Cabinet of Ministers were presented to the "servants". In particular, Denys Uliutin is a candidate for the post of Minister of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine.

Oleksiy Chernyshov is being dismissed. According to MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, "his ministry will be merged somewhere so that it doesn't sound like 'liquidation of unity'".

Addition

Earlier, the SAP officially announced that Chernyshov had been notified of suspicion of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a preventive measure for Chernyshov in the form of bail of UAH 120 million. After the court session, Chernyshov stated that he intended to pay the bail, despite problems with accounts.

At the same time, the HACC decided not to remove Oleksiy Chernyshov from the post of Vice Prime Minister and Minister of National Unity.

On July 2, it became known that UAH 120 million in bail was deposited for Chernyshov, as ordered by the court in the case of abuse of office and receiving a bribe in a particularly large amount for himself and third parties.

The SAP is studying information from open sources about the companies that posted UAH 120 million in bail for the Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine - Minister of National Unity Oleksiy Chernyshov.