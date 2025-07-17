Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the Special Representative of the President of Ukraine for Cooperation with the USA. This was reported by UNN.

Signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the Special Representative of the President of Ukraine for the Development of Cooperation with the United States of America. In this capacity, Olha will work to maintain the pace in relations with America while all proper procedures for coordinating her candidacy for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States with Washington are underway. - Zelenskyy wrote on social media.

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Stefanishyna for her work in the direction of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"This is successful work. Much has been achieved. In a few years, we have covered more ground with the European Union than in the previous few decades. Olha also participated in negotiations with the USA on a new format of our economic cooperation and the creation of the Ukrainian-American Investment Fund for Reconstruction," Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that Ukraine will continue to work with America on this basis, adding mutually beneficial economic content to our political and diplomatic interaction.

Addition

Earlier, Zheleznyak reported that former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna would be the ambassador to the USA. Former Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov would go to the National Security and Defense Council.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was preparing to replace Ukraine's ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova. He had previously said that the new diplomatic representative of the state could be Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.