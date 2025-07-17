Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA

$41.810.01
10:24 AM
08:49 AM • 39154 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 262414 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 148121 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 152605 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 113622 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 293970 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71020 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 79513 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 91130 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 11526 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as Special Commissioner for the Development of Cooperation with the United States of America.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the Special Representative of the President of Ukraine for Cooperation with the USA. This was reported by UNN

Signed a decree appointing Olha Stefanishyna as the Special Representative of the President of Ukraine for the Development of Cooperation with the United States of America. In this capacity, Olha will work to maintain the pace in relations with America while all proper procedures for coordinating her candidacy for the position of Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States with Washington are underway.

- Zelenskyy wrote on social media. 

Zelenskyy expressed gratitude to Stefanishyna for her work in the direction of European and Euro-Atlantic integration.

"This is successful work. Much has been achieved. In a few years, we have covered more ground with the European Union than in the previous few decades. Olha also participated in negotiations with the USA on a new format of our economic cooperation and the creation of the Ukrainian-American Investment Fund for Reconstruction," Zelenskyy stated.

The President emphasized that Ukraine will continue to work with America on this basis, adding mutually beneficial economic content to our political and diplomatic interaction.

Addition

Earlier, Zheleznyak reported that former Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration — Minister of Justice Olha Stefanishyna would be the ambassador to the USA. Former Minister of Defense Rustem Umerov would go to the National Security and Defense Council.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was preparing to replace Ukraine's ambassador to the USA, Oksana Markarova. He had previously said that the new diplomatic representative of the state could be Defense Minister Rustem Umerov.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

Olha Stefanishyna
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine
