LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026

Ukraine's representative at Eurovision 2026, LELÉKA, presented an updated version of the song "Ridnym," writes UNN.

Details

LELÉKA's Eurovision version of the song "Ridnym" became available on the performer's YouTube channel on March 8.

Singer LELÉKA with the song "Ridnym" won the national selection in February and will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2026 in Vienna.

Addition

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna. The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 16, and the semi-finals on May 12 and 14, 2026.

The contest will be held at Austria's largest indoor arena, the Wiener Stadthalle.