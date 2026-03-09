LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026

$43.730.0850.540.36
06:12 AM
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
March 8, 02:42 PM
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
March 8, 08:15 AM
"Your strength and role are not for one day" - Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainian women on March 8Photo
Exclusive
March 7, 01:30 PM
Women in the military: about service, fatigue, motherhood, and the cost of returning
Exclusive
March 7, 12:32 PM
How to lose belly fat and strengthen your body at home - trainer's tips
Exclusive
March 7, 10:22 AM
Reduced fuel imports from European countries - what does this threaten Ukraine with?
Popular news
Drunk Ivano-Frankivsk resident started shooting with a starter pistol near a store
March 9, 12:14 AM
Oil price exceeds $100 for the first time since Russia's invasion of Ukraine
March 9, 12:53 AM
Iran confirms military aid to Russia in war against US and Israel
March 9, 02:04 AM
Ukraine sends military to the Middle East to destroy "Shaheds": ISW assesses the initiative
March 9, 03:17 AM
Ukraine prepares lawsuits against Hungary over millions stolen from Oschadbank
05:15 AM
Publications
Shevchenko during the Great War: how the Kobzar's legacy resonates with modern Ukraine
08:38 AM
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 12:28 PM
How the war around Iran threatens food security - Dubai is running out of food supplies
March 6, 02:46 PM
Fabricated criminal proceedings harm the reputation of Ukrainian companies on the international stage
March 6, 01:09 PM
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:50 PM
UNN Lite
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026
07:33 AM
Rihanna's Los Angeles mansion shot at, suspect arrested
06:56 AM
Films about women's power: 5 iconic movies worth watching before March 8
March 8, 01:08 PM
Mandalorian takes off his helmet in the movie and Pedro Pascal says it "made perfect sense"
March 7, 01:15 PM
Daryl Hannah criticized her portrayal in 'The Love Story' as 'textbook misogyny'
March 7, 12:43 PM
LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5590 views

Ukraine's representative LELÉKA released the final version of the competition song. The singer will perform at the 70th song contest in Vienna in May 2026.

LELÉKA presented an updated song Ridnym for Eurovision 2026

Ukraine's representative at Eurovision 2026, LELÉKA, presented an updated version of the song "Ridnym," writes UNN.

Details

LELÉKA's Eurovision version of the song "Ridnym" became available on the performer's YouTube channel on March 8.

Singer LELÉKA with the song "Ridnym" won the national selection in February and will represent Ukraine at Eurovision 2026 in Vienna.

Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at Eurovision
07.02.26, 22:45

Addition

The 70th Eurovision Song Contest will be held in Vienna. The Eurovision Grand Final will take place on Saturday, May 16, and the semi-finals on May 12 and 14, 2026.

The contest will be held at Austria's largest indoor arena, the Wiener Stadthalle.

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
Musician
Vienna
Austria
Ukraine