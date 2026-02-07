Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at Eurovision

$43.140.00
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at EurovisionPhotoVideo
08:13 PM • 1080 views
Critical situation in Kyiv region: acute energy deficit and death of a rescuer - the OBA told detailsPhoto
February 7, 01:35 PM • 12695 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 17810 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 17759 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 22374 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 34351 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 46648 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 41357 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31561 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Zelenskyy: US offered to support energy de-escalation initiative - Russia has not yet confirmed
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"
Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia and the region: 10 people injured, dog shelter destroyed, animals killed
They do this because they understand that Ukraine will not recognize it: Zelenskyy on Russia's demands to recognize Crimea as Russian
Ukraine received 300 generators worth 417 thousand euros from SECI: which social facilities and cities are prioritized
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideas
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about it
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 46704 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinic
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 43945 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rules
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threatening
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshoot
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 euros
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughter
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her name
Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at Eurovision

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

On February 7, Leleka won the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 with the song "Ridnym". The artist received 10 points from the jury and viewers, promising to worthily represent Ukraine at the contest in Vienna.

Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at Eurovision

On February 7, the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 took place. The artist Leleka won with the song "Ridnym". This track by this artist will represent Ukraine at the anniversary 70th International Song Contest, which will be held in Vienna this year. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It should be noted that in the final of the competition, the artists demonstrated bright stage performances, combining various genres - from pop and electronics to ethno-elements. Leleka received 10 points from both the jury members and the TV viewers. Singer Laud took second place in the National Selection, and Jerry Heil took third place.

The final of the national selection for Eurovision 2026 has started in Ukraine: today the country's representative for the song contest will be chosen07.02.26, 19:28 • 2196 views

It should be noted that the National Selection 2026 was marked by a variety of participants and extremely bold experiments in song presentation. The winner of the Ukrainian selection promised to do everything possible to represent Ukraine as best as possible at Eurovision in Vienna.

We should add that the winner's song conveys a message of hope and inner strength, shows the path to renewal, which begins with the realization of changes and facing one's fears.

Even when the world around seems devastated and turns to dust, within a person remains a force that leads to a new life. The composition emphasizes faith in the healing power of nature and its ability to support, as well as the fact that roots do not die even in the most difficult times.

Not just pop: Valeriya Force performed a rap manifesto at the Eurovision National Selection07.02.26, 21:32 • 1060 views

Stanislav Karmazin

Culture
Musician
Vienna
Ukraine