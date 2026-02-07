Winner of the 2026 National Selection: Leleka to represent Ukraine at Eurovision

On February 7, the final of the National Selection for Eurovision 2026 took place. The artist Leleka won with the song "Ridnym". This track by this artist will represent Ukraine at the anniversary 70th International Song Contest, which will be held in Vienna this year. This was reported by UNN.

Details

It should be noted that in the final of the competition, the artists demonstrated bright stage performances, combining various genres - from pop and electronics to ethno-elements. Leleka received 10 points from both the jury members and the TV viewers. Singer Laud took second place in the National Selection, and Jerry Heil took third place.

It should be noted that the National Selection 2026 was marked by a variety of participants and extremely bold experiments in song presentation. The winner of the Ukrainian selection promised to do everything possible to represent Ukraine as best as possible at Eurovision in Vienna.

We should add that the winner's song conveys a message of hope and inner strength, shows the path to renewal, which begins with the realization of changes and facing one's fears.

Even when the world around seems devastated and turns to dust, within a person remains a force that leads to a new life. The composition emphasizes faith in the healing power of nature and its ability to support, as well as the fact that roots do not die even in the most difficult times.

