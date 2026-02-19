Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - media

$43.260.09
Exclusive
February 18, 04:17 PM • 11623 views
Another round of talks without a breakthrough: Moscow is stalling for time, Trump continues to live in illusions, and Ukraine does not allow capitulation to be imposed
February 18, 03:06 PM • 26561 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 18, 02:25 PM • 23269 views
Less light, but higher bills - how does it work?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 34233 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 10:59 AM • 24998 views
Sentence and amnesty due to child adoption: parliamentary temporary investigative commission has many questions for NABU director Kryvonos
February 18, 10:49 AM • 19620 views
Political part of the negotiations remains difficult, the parties agreed to continue the dialogue – Zelenskyy
February 18, 10:05 AM • 23250 views
Ukrainian side confirmed the completion of the approximately two-hour negotiations in Geneva
February 18, 09:44 AM • 25131 views
Zelenskyy revealed the task for the Ukrainian delegation in Geneva after noting Russia's attempts to prolong negotiations
February 18, 08:42 AM • 17972 views
Second day of Ukraine-US-Russia talks begins in Geneva - Umerov
February 18, 07:55 AM • 18716 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine imposed a package of sanctions against Lukashenka
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 23413 views
Footballer Danylo Kolesnyk told his version of the conflict with TCC representativesVideoFebruary 18, 02:54 PM • 4614 views
The "Honest Mobilization" movement has started in Ukraine: it exposes "reserved" draft dodgers-"activists" and "majors"PhotoFebruary 18, 04:34 PM • 7978 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 12100 views
Daryna Chalyk's Olympic debut: what place did Ukraine achieve in the women's biathlon relay06:31 PM • 4148 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewal05:10 PM • 12137 views
F-series fighters: from the iconic "Top Gun" to the modern F-35PhotoVideoFebruary 18, 03:06 PM • 26564 views
Why do the NHSSU and the Ministry of Health ignore journalists' questions about cooperation with the scandalous Odrex clinic?February 18, 01:04 PM • 23474 views
Defence City: a filter for integrity or a tool to block the development of the defense industry?
Exclusive
February 18, 12:34 PM • 34236 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 61027 views
Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - media

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4 views

Israel has declared the highest state of alert, preparing for a possible war. Officials consider a US strike on Iran, which Israel would join, to be imminent.

Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - media

Israel has declared the highest level of readiness, and rescue services have received instructions: "Be ready for war." This is reported by N12, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that if the US attacks Iran, Israel will join them. At the same time, officials consider an American strike inevitable.

Israel is not lagging behind and is carrying out a series of large-scale preparatory measures in close coordination with US actions. The defense system is ready for various scenarios, both at the defensive and offensive levels, to ensure that the Israel Defense Forces are not caught off guard by any developments.

- the article says.

It is indicated that, despite the tension and visible forces on the ground that have increased pressure on the population over the past 24 hours, the Home Front Command clarifies that no changes have occurred in the guidelines: the system closely monitors the situation and undertakes to immediately inform citizens if changes need to be made.

Recall

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump may order strikes on Iran in the coming weeks.

Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJ18.02.26, 04:01 • 15023 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
United States
Iran