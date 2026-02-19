Israel prepares for war: emergency services receive instructions - media

Israel has declared the highest level of readiness, and rescue services have received instructions: "Be ready for war." This is reported by N12, informs UNN.

It is noted that if the US attacks Iran, Israel will join them. At the same time, officials consider an American strike inevitable.

Israel is not lagging behind and is carrying out a series of large-scale preparatory measures in close coordination with US actions. The defense system is ready for various scenarios, both at the defensive and offensive levels, to ensure that the Israel Defense Forces are not caught off guard by any developments. - the article says.

It is indicated that, despite the tension and visible forces on the ground that have increased pressure on the population over the past 24 hours, the Home Front Command clarifies that no changes have occurred in the guidelines: the system closely monitors the situation and undertakes to immediately inform citizens if changes need to be made.

According to Axios, US President Donald Trump may order strikes on Iran in the coming weeks.

Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJ