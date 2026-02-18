Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJ

During the first round of negotiations with the United States in Oman on February 6, the Iranian delegation proposed transferring part of its highly enriched uranium reserves to Russia and suspending the enrichment process for several years. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that Iranian officials proposed suspending uranium enrichment, moving some of the reserves out of the country, and entering into business agreements with Washington to advance nuclear talks to prevent an attack by the United States.

But the question is whether that will be enough to satisfy President Trump. Trump, amassing a huge force off the coast of Iran, has repeatedly said he wants a deal that will strip the country of its nuclear program. - the article says.

The authors note that although Iran claims to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, it is the only non-nuclear country that has produced uranium enriched to 60%, which is close to the 90% needed to build a weapon.

Recall

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that progress had been made in negotiations with the United States in Geneva, but this does not mean that his country will soon reach an agreement with Washington on Tehran's nuclear program.

