Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJ

February 17, 06:24 PM • 8744 views
Umerov on peace talks in Geneva: political and military groups to continue work tomorrow
Exclusive
February 17, 02:26 PM • 17615 views
Forced passportization, not a conscious choice - Chiygoz explained how the occupiers force people to obtain Russian passports in Crimea
February 17, 12:59 PM • 22657 views
New round of Ukraine-US-Russia talks starts in Geneva - UmerovPhoto
February 17, 12:23 PM • 24617 views
Ihnat refutes rumors of an "international squadron" of F-16s in Ukrainian skiesPhoto
February 17, 12:15 PM • 23687 views
EU confirmed plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia by February 24
Exclusive
February 17, 09:48 AM • 22950 views
The effect of aphrodisiacs on libido - myth or science?
Exclusive
February 17, 08:25 AM • 27133 views
SAP will request a million-dollar bail for HalushchenkoPhoto
February 17, 04:30 AM • 36090 views
A large-scale missile attack on Ukraine caused an alarm throughout the country and the activation of air defense forces
February 16, 05:19 PM • 47805 views
Zelenskyy imposed sanctions against 10 Russian athletes who support aggression against Ukraine
Exclusive
February 16, 04:45 PM • 56368 views
The US softens its tone, Europe finally arms itself, and Ukraine remains in focus - results of the Munich Conference
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
The Verkhovna Rada proposes to enshrine the responsibility of commanders for organizing the electoral process in military unitsFebruary 17, 04:23 PM • 3788 views
Ukrainian daughter-in-law of the President of Azerbaijan found herself at the epicenter of a pseudo-scandalPhotoFebruary 17, 04:32 PM • 8226 views
At the opening of the Olympic Games, the Ukrainian team's sign was carried by a Russian woman - mediaFebruary 17, 05:04 PM • 5142 views
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 6712 views
Ukraine prepares for bad weather - Emergency Response Headquarters deployedFebruary 17, 07:11 PM • 4754 views
Delaying Strategy: How the Defense of Scandalous Doctor Vitaliy Rusakov Is Stalling the CourtPhotoFebruary 17, 10:46 AM • 32875 views
State Employment Service names top 10 most in-demand professionsFebruary 16, 06:03 PM • 47220 views
Land under the scandalous Odrex clinic: industrial purpose, medical business, and criminal proceedingsPhotoFebruary 16, 02:10 PM • 55556 views
What will happen to Kyiv if Russia strikes the Bortnychi Aeration StationPhoto
Exclusive
February 16, 01:44 PM • 76361 views
"Judges feel when a case is fabricated": ex-judge Sytnikov spoke about pressure on business and the reaction of the servants of Themis
Exclusive
February 16, 11:42 AM • 79790 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Herman Halushchenko
Rustem Umerov
Oleh Kiper
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine
Geneva
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Great Britain
Cardi B announced from the stage that she is no longer in a relationship with the father of her childVideoFebruary 17, 05:21 PM • 6760 views
Iryna Bilyk impressed with a new image after a beauty transformationVideoFebruary 17, 11:43 AM • 21792 views
Alyona Alyona spoke about a sharp deterioration in her health and diagnosed bronchitisPhotoFebruary 17, 11:12 AM • 17720 views
Jessica Alba to pay Cash Warren $3 million after divorceFebruary 16, 11:14 PM • 27928 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk scared fans with a hospital photo and explained what happened to himPhotoFebruary 16, 06:54 PM • 25639 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
The Diplomat

Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

During negotiations with the US in Oman, the Iranian delegation proposed transferring part of its highly enriched uranium to Russia and suspending enrichment for several years. This was done to advance nuclear talks and avoid an attack by the US.

Iran offers to transfer enriched uranium to Russia for reconciliation with the US - WSJ

During the first round of negotiations with the United States in Oman on February 6, the Iranian delegation proposed transferring part of its highly enriched uranium reserves to Russia and suspending the enrichment process for several years. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, according to UNN.

Details

The publication indicates that Iranian officials proposed suspending uranium enrichment, moving some of the reserves out of the country, and entering into business agreements with Washington to advance nuclear talks to prevent an attack by the United States.

But the question is whether that will be enough to satisfy President Trump. Trump, amassing a huge force off the coast of Iran, has repeatedly said he wants a deal that will strip the country of its nuclear program.

- the article says.

The authors note that although Iran claims to enrich uranium for peaceful purposes, it is the only non-nuclear country that has produced uranium enriched to 60%, which is close to the 90% needed to build a weapon.

Recall

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi stated that progress had been made in negotiations with the United States in Geneva, but this does not mean that his country will soon reach an agreement with Washington on Tehran's nuclear program.

Iran's Foreign Minister and IAEA head met in Geneva ahead of new round of nuclear talks with US17.02.26, 02:34 • 4288 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Geneva
Washington, D.C.
Tehran
Oman
United States
Iran