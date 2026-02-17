$43.100.11
Iran's Foreign Minister and IAEA head met in Geneva ahead of new round of nuclear talks with US

Kyiv • UNN

 • 58 views

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi on February 16 in Geneva. The meeting took place ahead of the second round of talks between Tehran and Washington.

Iran's Foreign Minister and IAEA head met in Geneva ahead of new round of nuclear talks with US
Photo: Reuters

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi to discuss the technical aspects of monitoring Iran's nuclear program. The meeting took place on February 16 in Geneva, a day before the start of the second round of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, mediated by Oman. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Abbas Araghchi arrived in Switzerland with a team of nuclear experts, emphasizing Iran's readiness for constructive dialogue, but at the same time ruling out any concessions under external pressure. The talks are taking place against the backdrop of increased US military presence in the Middle East and Israel's calls for the complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure.

Netanyahu demands complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure as part of new deal16.02.26, 06:26 • 4232 views

The IAEA insists on receiving clear explanations regarding the status of 440 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60%, access to which was restricted after attacks on facilities in Natanz and Fordow.

Positions of the parties regarding the future agreement

The Iranian side insists that its nuclear activities are exclusively peaceful in nature and demands the complete lifting of international sanctions in exchange for limiting the program. At the same time, the Donald Trump administration seeks to expand the scope of negotiations to include issues of Iran's missile program and regional stability.

Trump told Netanyahu he would support Israeli strikes on Iran - Media15.02.26, 20:17 • 7560 views

I arrived in Geneva with real ideas for reaching a fair and equitable agreement. But what is definitely not on the negotiating table is capitulation to threats.

– Araghchi said in his post on X.

Rafael Grossi described the current stage as an "extremely difficult crossroads," emphasizing the need for urgent steps to restore trust.

We have just completed in-depth technical discussions in preparation for important talks scheduled for tomorrow. We need to clarify the situation with uranium stockpiles and ensure full access for inspectors.

– Grossi emphasized after the meeting.

Iran begins military drills in Strait of Hormuz amid tensions with US - Media16.02.26, 20:49 • 2978 views

Stepan Haftko

