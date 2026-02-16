Netanyahu demands complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear infrastructure as part of new deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, speaking at the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, stated the need for an uncompromising approach to Tehran's nuclear program. He emphasized that any agreement between the US and Iran must provide not just for a suspension of uranium enrichment, but for the elimination of all equipment and facilities that allow such a process. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

Benjamin Netanyahu expressed skepticism about Iran's readiness to adhere to any commitments, reminding President Donald Trump of past violations by Tehran. According to the Israeli leader, the key elements of a "good deal" should be the complete removal of enriched material from the country and the physical destruction of centrifuges.

There will be no enrichment capabilities – not a halt to the enrichment process, but the dismantling of equipment and infrastructure that allows enrichment in the first place – Netanyahu emphasized.

Regarding the situation in the Gaza Strip, the Prime Minister noted that the Israel Defense Forces have already destroyed 150 kilometers of underground tunnels out of an estimated 500 kilometers of the Hamas network. He confirmed his intention to "finish the job" until the threat is completely eliminated, despite international pressure for a ceasefire. In addition, Netanyahu put forward an ambitious proposal to gradually reduce military aid from the US to zero over the next 10 years, explaining this by the growth of the Indian and Israeli economies and the desire to transform relations with Washington into a format of equal strategic partnership.

