Trump and Netanyahu agreed on a strategy of maximum pressure on Iran's oil exports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 104 views

Trump and Netanyahu agreed to increase economic pressure on Iran. The goal is to reduce oil exports to China to force Tehran to make concessions on its nuclear program.

Trump and Netanyahu agreed on a strategy of maximum pressure on Iran's oil exports

US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu have agreed to intensify the economic blockade of Tehran. The main blow is planned to be directed at Iranian oil exports to China, which is the main source of income for the Islamic republic, in order to force the regime to make significant concessions in its nuclear program. This is reported by Axios, writes UNN.

Details

The central instrument of the new strategy was an executive order signed by Trump on February 6, which introduces an unprecedented mechanism of secondary sanctions. The document allows for tariffs of up to 25% on goods from any country that continues to buy Iranian oil or do business with Tehran.

Trump-Netanyahu meeting ends without "final" outcome on Iran - Media11.02.26, 23:03 • 4511 views

A high-ranking American official confirmed that both sides agreed to act as harshly as possible to deprive Iran of financial resources to fund proxy groups and develop missiles. However, the implementation of this plan could complicate preparations for the summit planned for April in Beijing, as the US is critically dependent on Chinese supplies of rare earth magnets.

Despite the common goal – preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons – the leaders expressed different views on how to achieve it. Donald Trump expressed cautious optimism about the possibility of concluding a new, more favorable agreement for the US, stating: "Let's see if it's possible. Let's try." At the same time, Benjamin Netanyahu remained skeptical, emphasizing the impossibility of trusting Tehran even if any documents were signed.

Trump said he insisted on continued US talks with Iran during meeting with Netanyahu11.02.26, 22:42 • 3803 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Sanctions
Israel
Beijing
Donald Trump
Tehran
Benjamin Netanyahu
China
United States
Iran