Trump-Netanyahu meeting ends without "final" outcome on Iran - Media

US President Donald Trump's meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu concluded on Wednesday afternoon after the two allies spent nearly three hours at the White House discussing recent developments with Iran and the war in Gaza, UNN reports with reference to AP.

Details

The publication notes that the Israeli leader remained out of sight of journalists and provided a general overview of the meeting, stating that he discussed "Israel's security needs in the context of the negotiations, and they agreed to continue close coordination and relations."

Trump said he insisted on continued US talks with Iran during meeting with Netanyahu

But Trump, in his social media post, stated that it was a "good meeting" but noted that Washington would continue on the path to reaching an agreement with Tehran.

"Nothing definitive was achieved, other than that I insisted that negotiations with Iran continue to see if a deal could be made," the Republican president said. "If it is possible, I will make it clear to the Prime Minister that it would be an advantage. If not, we will just have to see what the outcome will be."

Recall

Earlier, media reported that the Israeli side feared that the Trump administration might make concessions to Iran in exchange for a quick "diplomatic victory." It was expected that during the visit, Netanyahu would present intelligence data on the development of Iranian ballistic technologies and the activity of pro-Iranian groups in the region to justify the need for maximum pressure on Tehran.