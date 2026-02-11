Trump said he insisted on continued US talks with Iran during meeting with Netanyahu
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump said that during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he insisted on continuing negotiations with Iran. The US is seeking a nuclear deal with Tehran.
"It was a very good meeting, the great relationship between our two countries continues," Trump wrote on social media.
"Nothing definitive was achieved, other than that I insisted on continuing negotiations with Iran to see if a deal could be made," the US president added.
Recall
Earlier, media reported that the Israeli side feared that the Trump administration might make concessions to Iran in exchange for a quick "diplomatic victory." It was expected that during the visit, Netanyahu would present intelligence data on the development of Iranian ballistic technologies and the activity of pro-Iranian groups in the region to justify the need for maximum pressure on Tehran.