Trump said he insisted on continued US talks with Iran during meeting with Netanyahu

Exclusive
07:42 PM • 2718 views
Thousands of hryvnias in tips written off: Glovo reports technical glitch, promises to return money
05:25 PM • 7474 views
Heraskevych stated that he will compete at the 2026 Olympics only in a "memory helmet" despite the threat of disqualification
05:07 PM • 9820 views
Glovo automatically debits thousands for delivery "tips" and does not refund the money - Ukrainians are outragedPhoto
04:28 PM • 10447 views
Family of serviceman Nazar Daletsky does not have to return payments to the state - Ministry of Defense
February 11, 02:43 PM • 12867 views
Zelenskyy named territories as a matter for future negotiations with the US, expects a meeting on "Tuesday or Wednesday"
February 11, 01:50 PM • 20446 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspended
February 11, 11:56 AM • 16313 views
European Parliament approves €90 billion loan for Ukraine
Exclusive
February 11, 09:46 AM • 20300 views
Psychologist explained how the concept of five love languages works in relationships
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32395 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
February 11, 06:59 AM • 24488 views
Zelenskyy to announce plan for elections and referendum on February 24 - FT
Publications
Exclusives
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 22378 views
Rada allowed a one-year deferment for military personnel with "18-24 contract"February 11, 11:21 AM • 9470 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 13021 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 18914 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 9970 views
The PFU explained how people with limited mobility can quickly renew their pension after payments are suspendedFebruary 11, 01:50 PM • 20441 views
From "Doctor P" to "Odrex Case": 5 High-Profile Medical ScandalsPhotoFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 18974 views
Why hundreds of thousands of pensioners had their payments suspended and how to restore themFebruary 11, 10:54 AM • 22433 views
Property seizures, pressure, and dragging out cases: a retired judge named signs of politically motivated cases
Exclusive
February 11, 09:00 AM • 32392 views
Starlink Whitelist: How to Properly Register Your Terminal via ASC or Diia, Step-by-Step GuidePhotoFebruary 10, 01:55 PM • 44765 views
Jennifer Aniston revealed how she stays in shape at 5704:53 PM • 4892 views
Rihanna fuels engagement rumors with ring on her fingerPhoto02:59 PM • 10040 views
Britney Spears sold the rights to her hits for hundreds of millions of dollarsFebruary 11, 12:28 PM • 13071 views
Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Show performance garnered over 128 million views - MediaFebruary 11, 08:43 AM • 16227 views
"This is my sin": Liliya Sandulesa spoke about pregnancy with Ivo Bobul and abortionFebruary 9, 05:00 PM • 32402 views
Trump said he insisted on continued US talks with Iran during meeting with Netanyahu

Kyiv • UNN

 • 122 views

US President Donald Trump said that during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he insisted on continuing negotiations with Iran. The US is seeking a nuclear deal with Tehran.

Trump said he insisted on continued US talks with Iran during meeting with Netanyahu

US President Donald Trump said that during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, he insisted on continuing negotiations with Iran, as the United States seeks a nuclear deal with Tehran, UNN reports.

"It was a very good meeting, the great relationship between our two countries continues," Trump wrote on social media.

"Nothing definitive was achieved, other than that I insisted on continuing negotiations with Iran to see if a deal could be made," the US president added.

Netanyahu's visit to Washington: Israel to demand tougher terms for Iran deal07.02.26, 21:44 • 6370 views

Recall

Earlier, media reported that the Israeli side feared that the Trump administration might make concessions to Iran in exchange for a quick "diplomatic victory." It was expected that during the visit, Netanyahu would present intelligence data on the development of Iranian ballistic technologies and the activity of pro-Iranian groups in the region to justify the need for maximum pressure on Tehran.

Antonina Tumanova

