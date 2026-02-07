Netanyahu's visit to Washington: Israel to demand tougher terms for Iran deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States next Wednesday, February 11, to meet with President Donald Trump. The key topic of the talks will be Tehran's nuclear program and recent indirect contacts between Washington and Iran in Oman, which are causing concern among the Israeli leadership. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

The Israeli Prime Minister's office officially confirmed the visit amid news of positive dialogue dynamics in Muscat. According to diplomatic sources, during the meetings in Oman, the Iranian side categorically refused to discuss its missile arsenal, insisting exclusively on the right to enrich uranium. Tehran seeks to consolidate its status as a nuclear power, which Israel considers a direct threat to its security.

Netanyahu plans to convince Trump to expand the agenda of future rounds of negotiations.

The Prime Minister believes that any negotiations should include restrictions on ballistic missiles and an end to support for the Iranian axis – emphasized the office of the head of the Israeli government.

Tel Aviv insists that without resolving the issue of Iran's missile capabilities, any agreement will be incomplete.

Seventh meeting of leaders and postponement of dates

The upcoming meeting will be the seventh face-to-face conversation between Netanyahu and Trump since the latter's return to the White House last January. It is noteworthy that the visit was urgently postponed from February 18 to an earlier date. The Prime Minister's spokesman did not provide official explanations for the change in schedule, but analysts link this to Israel's desire to intervene in the negotiation process before Washington and Tehran reach concrete agreements.

The Israeli side fears that the Trump administration may make concessions to Iran in exchange for a quick "diplomatic victory." During the visit, Netanyahu will present intelligence data on the development of Iranian ballistic technologies and the activity of pro-Iranian groups in the region to justify the need for maximum pressure on Tehran.

