Netanyahu's visit to Washington: Israel to demand tougher terms for Iran deal

$43.140.00
50.900.00
ukenru
05:17 PM • 3130 views
Energy system on the brink: additional support points being deployed in Kyiv and the region due to critical power deficit – Ministry of Energy
February 7, 01:35 PM • 11237 views
Zelenskyy held a selector meeting after massive Russian attack: significant power outages in Ukraine
February 7, 10:29 AM • 16544 views
SBU hit a Russian plant that produces fuel components for enemy X-55 and X-101 missilesPhotoVideo
Exclusive
February 7, 10:00 AM • 16711 views
Minus $2 trillion since October: what broke Bitcoin and has a new crypto crisis begun?
Exclusive
February 7, 06:00 AM • 21469 views
"Joyful moment": father and coach of skeleton racer and flag bearer Vladyslav Heraskevych on impressions from the opening ceremony of the 2026 Olympics, support for Ukraine, and team ambitions
Exclusive
February 6, 04:55 PM • 33893 views
Sanctions hit Russia hard, but the Kremlin does not stop: The Commissioner of the President of Ukraine for Sanctions told how Western pressure works
Exclusive
February 6, 04:00 PM • 46155 views
Computer glasses: real protection or clever marketing
February 6, 02:58 PM • 40850 views
The NBU does not rule out that electricity and other utility tariffs will increase after the heating season
February 6, 02:54 PM • 31380 views
Ban on seaborne oil supplies, new bans on metal imports, shadow fleet and banks: EU presents 20th package of sanctions against Russia
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 45915 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−4°
2.2m/s
89%
741mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Biletskyi: The return of 200,000 servicemen from AWOL would change the situation at the front by 180 degreesFebruary 7, 09:54 AM • 9136 views
Every day Russia can choose true diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes: Zelenskyy on the night attack of February 7VideoFebruary 7, 10:07 AM • 8240 views
US proposes to end the war by early summer - ZelenskyyFebruary 7, 10:44 AM • 4376 views
Zelenskyy: US offered to support energy de-escalation initiative - Russia has not yet confirmedFebruary 7, 10:53 AM • 5648 views
Intelligence reveals Russia's attempt to strike a $12 trillion deal with the US: Zelenskyy speaks of "Dmitriev's package"February 7, 11:57 AM • 7870 views
Publications
Valentine's Day without banalities: original gift ideasPhotoFebruary 7, 07:00 AM • 24761 views
Marriages from the age of 14 will not happen - the corresponding amendment will not be introduced into the civil code: why they changed their mind and what experts say about itPhoto
Exclusive
February 6, 02:41 PM • 45918 views
Gambling past and Russian trace: who really stands behind the Odrex clinicPhotoFebruary 6, 11:15 AM • 41370 views
Not only closed cases against businesses, but also an investigation into the actions of law enforcement: how the Prosecutor General's Office is progressing in its fight against pressure on businesses
Exclusive
February 6, 11:00 AM • 43417 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces dynamic pricing for luxury tickets and new refund rulesFebruary 5, 08:38 PM • 55799 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Antonio Tajani
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kharkiv
Europe
Vinnytsia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MAYOROVA spoke about a rapidly growing breast tumor: the singer assures it is benign and not life-threateningPhotoFebruary 6, 05:59 PM • 14577 views
Kylie Jenner stunned everyone: a pomegranate seed bra in a new photoshootVideoFebruary 5, 06:35 PM • 28700 views
Louis Vuitton unveiled a truck-shaped desk clock for 650,000 eurosFebruary 5, 03:30 PM • 31020 views
"When words are unnecessary": Olena Mozgova showed her military husband and a tender moment with their daughterVideoFebruary 5, 01:14 PM • 39960 views
Star of "The Voice of Ukraine" showed her daughter for the first time and revealed her namePhotoFebruary 5, 11:46 AM • 43045 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
"Kalibr" (missile family)
Shahed-136

Netanyahu's visit to Washington: Israel to demand tougher terms for Iran deal

Kyiv • UNN

 • 62 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with US President Donald Trump on February 11. The key topic will be Tehran's nuclear program and recent contacts between Washington and Iran, which are causing concern among the Israeli leadership.

Netanyahu's visit to Washington: Israel to demand tougher terms for Iran deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will visit the United States next Wednesday, February 11, to meet with President Donald Trump. The key topic of the talks will be Tehran's nuclear program and recent indirect contacts between Washington and Iran in Oman, which are causing concern among the Israeli leadership. This was reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The Israeli Prime Minister's office officially confirmed the visit amid news of positive dialogue dynamics in Muscat. According to diplomatic sources, during the meetings in Oman, the Iranian side categorically refused to discuss its missile arsenal, insisting exclusively on the right to enrich uranium. Tehran seeks to consolidate its status as a nuclear power, which Israel considers a direct threat to its security.

Netanyahu rejected White House request for Israeli President Herzog to participate in Peace Council - Axios25.01.26, 10:17 • 9172 views

Netanyahu plans to convince Trump to expand the agenda of future rounds of negotiations.

The Prime Minister believes that any negotiations should include restrictions on ballistic missiles and an end to support for the Iranian axis

– emphasized the office of the head of the Israeli government.

Tel Aviv insists that without resolving the issue of Iran's missile capabilities, any agreement will be incomplete.

Seventh meeting of leaders and postponement of dates

The upcoming meeting will be the seventh face-to-face conversation between Netanyahu and Trump since the latter's return to the White House last January. It is noteworthy that the visit was urgently postponed from February 18 to an earlier date. The Prime Minister's spokesman did not provide official explanations for the change in schedule, but analysts link this to Israel's desire to intervene in the negotiation process before Washington and Tehran reach concrete agreements.

Iran threatens strike on Israel amid US preparations for military operation31.01.26, 13:24 • 16455 views

The Israeli side fears that the Trump administration may make concessions to Iran in exchange for a quick "diplomatic victory." During the visit, Netanyahu will present intelligence data on the development of Iranian ballistic technologies and the activity of pro-Iranian groups in the region to justify the need for maximum pressure on Tehran. 

Netanyahu to join Trump's Peace Council, which could replace the UN21.01.26, 11:53 • 3626 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Israel
Reuters
Muscat
Donald Trump
Tehran
Oman
Benjamin Netanyahu
United States
Iran
Tel Aviv