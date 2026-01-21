$43.180.08
The Guardian

Netanyahu to join Trump's Peace Council, which could replace the UN

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has agreed to join the Peace Council being established by US President Donald Trump. This Council is positioned as a competitor to the UN, although it was initially intended to oversee the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip.

Netanyahu to join Trump's Peace Council, which could replace the UN

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has accepted an invitation from US President Donald Trump to join the Council of Peace. This is reported by UNN with reference to haaretz.com.

Details

The creation of the Council of Peace was announced last Friday, and its official opening ceremony will take place on Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

The council's charter indicates that Trump has begun to position it as a competitor to the United Nations, despite the fact that it was originally created to manage the reconstruction of the Gaza Strip. The document does not directly mention Gaza.

According to media reports, about sixty countries received invitations, and twelve of them expressed interest in joining. Among the Middle Eastern countries, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, and Morocco have announced that they will join the Council of Peace. Regional sources also expect Turkey and Egypt to join.

At the same time, Netanyahu stated on Monday in his speech to the Knesset that Israel does not agree with the US position and will not accept the presence of Turkish or Qatari soldiers in the Gaza Strip.

Recall

US President Donald Trump suggested that his proposed "Council of Peace" could replace the "ineffective" United Nations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
Israel
United Nations
Morocco
Donald Trump
Qatar
Benjamin Netanyahu
United Arab Emirates
Turkey
United States
Egypt